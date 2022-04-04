Warriors reach play-offs after two-season absence

SAN FRANCISCO • It has been two long seasons since the Golden State Warriors were part of the National Basketball Association (NBA) play-offs.

It was always going to be tough transiting from a dynasty that saw the franchise win three titles from 2015-18 and make five successive trips to the Finals until 2019.

But few foresaw their struggles that resulted in the team finishing with the worst regular-season record in 2019-20.

Last term was better but Golden State still suffered heartbreak after failing to navigate their way past the play-in tournament to reach the play-offs proper.

But the Warriors are now back in the big time after rallying for a 111-107 win over the visiting Utah Jazz on Saturday, sealing their post-season berth.

The victory was doubly sweet as they held on to third spot and crucially, they now have a one-game advantage over the fourth-placed Dallas Mavericks.

The Warriors have been on a losing skid of late - this was just their second win in the past nine games - and their star man Stephen Curry will not return from injury until the play-offs begin.

However, they can now look forward to the high chance of home-court advantage in the first round of the post-season after beating the Jazz, ensuring the team own the tie-breaker.

"Oh yeah, well aware (of what was at stake). We didn't talk about it much as a team, but the guys know... I told the coaching staff and Steph said it to a couple of the guys," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

The improbable win, after they were trailing by 21 points midway through the second quarter, was powered by a game-high 36 points from All-Star Klay Thompson.

The guard bombed in 12 of those points in an 18-0 fourth-quarter flurry, which resulted in their first lead of the night at 105-103 with 3min 33sec remaining.

Jordan Poole was just as impressive, finishing with 31 points and making six of his 15 three-point attempts as the Warriors arrested a four-game losing streak.

"What a performance. I was amazed by the skill of Klay and Jordan. The emotion and passion from Draymond (Green), and the methodical defence and energy from Andrew (Wiggins) and Otto (Porter Jr). An unbelievable performance down the stretch by our guys," Kerr said.

Elsewhere, Argentinian Manu Ginobili, one of the most decorated international players in basketball history, headlined the Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 that was announced on Saturday.

The retired guard won four NBA titles during his 16 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs and an Olympic gold medal with his country.

"This is another thing that you never expect to happen when you start playing ball. Thanks to everybody that help me during this journey!" Ginobili wrote on Twitter.

The 13 members of the Class of 2022 included five-time All-Star Tim Hardaway, who helped to popularise the killer crossover during his 14-year career, two-time NCAA National Coach of the Year Bob Huggins, former NBA coach George Karl and NBA referee Hugh Evans.

The Class of 2022 will be enshrined on Sept 10 during a ceremony at the Springfield, Massachusetts-based Hall of Fame.

