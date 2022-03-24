Warriors must play smarter without Curry, says Bjelica

ORLANDO • Mo Bamba hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 52.2 seconds left as the hosts Orlando Magic handed the Golden State Warriors their third straight loss with a 94-90 National Basketball Association (NBA) comeback victory on Tuesday.

Following the Warriors' unsuccessful coach's challenge for a shooting foul, Franz Wagner hit three free throws with 13.2 seconds remaining for a 92-88 lead for the Magic.

The rookie added a dunk off an inbounds play moments later to complete the scoring, finishing with 18 points.

Wendell Carter Jr recorded 19 points and eight rebounds for the Magic, who won their second straight game, while teammate Cole Anthony added 14 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Jordan Poole scored 12 of his game-high 26 points in the third quarter to go with six assists, Otto Porter Jr contributed 14 points and 15 rebounds, while Klay Thompson added 15 points for the Warriors.

But the visitors' slump - eight losses in their past 12 games - has been magnified by the absence of Curry, out for the past two games with a sprained foot with no return date set.

Golden State turned the ball over 18 times as their poor record on the road (18-16) continued, as compared to their excellent 29-9 home mark.

It was especially disappointing as Orlando (20-53), the second-worst team in the East, are all but out of contention for the play-offs.

"Without Steph," Warriors forward Nemanja Bjelica said, "we have to play smarter. Everyone wants to win, but we need to slow down and do smarter things on the court."

Coach Steve Kerr is hoping his team, third in the Western Conference, can ride their defence until Curry - an eight-time All-Star and two-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) - returns.

"If we can defend at a high level," he said, "we think that will translate to good offence."

In Milwaukee, Jrue Holiday finished with a game-high 27 points as the Bucks earned a 126-98 win over the visiting Chicago Bulls to record their fifth consecutive home win.

Holiday added seven assists and cashed in on 12 of his 17 field-goal attempts to lead the reigning NBA champions over their Eastern Conference rivals for the third time this season.

Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo supplied 25 points and 17 rebounds, and reserve Pat Connaughton chipped in with 14 points, as Milwaukee (45-27) stayed second in the East.

Nikola Vucevic finished with a team-high 22 points and seven rebounds for Chicago (42-30), who remain fifth, while teammates DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine each added 21 points.

REUTERS