Warriors make capital out of their well-rounded game

WASHINGTON • With eight consecutive National Basketball Association (NBA) wins on the spin, the Golden State Warriors probably did not need any additional motivation on their Washington trip.

But Stephen Curry wanted the team to make a pit-stop prior to their game with the Wizards to drop in on Barack Obama, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

The meeting with the former United States president was brokered by the six-time All-Star, but his intention was for the visit to "stay private, rather than become a political statement".

However, it still went viral when Logan Murdock of the San Jose Mercury News tweeted a photo of the get-together after a security guard had initially posted it on his Instagram page before deleting it.

The Warriors have yet to visit the White House during US President Donald Trump's term to celebrate their 2017 and 2018 titles.

When asked after the 126-118 win over the Wizards, as to how the team came to see Obama, Curry smirked and told the San Francisco Chronicle: "I have no idea."

Draymond Green, who had seven points and pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds on Thursday, simply told ESPN it was "a private team meeting, team event, it was good".

The West-leading Warriors improved to 34-14 while the Wizards dropped to 20-27 despite narrowing the gap to 108-106 with Curry on the bench in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors were led by Curry, who scored 38 points in topping the 30-point mark in four of his past six games.

DeMarcus Cousins had a season-best 17 in 24 minutes in his third game since returning from a year-long absence on the sidelines with an Achilles injury.

Kevin Durant delivered 21 points as the Warriors switched gears from their successful three-point attack to an inside game.

Curry sank just two of eight three-point attempts but ended up shooting 12 of 16 inside the arc.

Just one game after tying the NBA record by making his first 10 three-pointers, Klay Thompson went one for four. Curry said teams are starting to adapt their defence to stopping the three-point attack.

"Teams are adjusting," he said. "We still got good looks."

REUTERS