Warriors, Kings set record for combined three-pointers

SACRAMENTO (California) • Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr believes that shooting from distance has become the new norm in the National Basketball Association.

On Saturday night at the Golden 1 Centre, Stephen Curry connected on 10 three-pointers as part of a 42-point performance, helping the Warriors outlast the Sacramento Kings 127-123 in a game that featured the most combined three-pointers in NBA history.

Golden State went 21-for-47 from downtown while the Kings made a franchise-record 20 in 36 attempts.

The 41 three-pointers were one more than the previous record of 40 set in a game last season between the Minnesota Timberwolves (19) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (21).

"It's right there for you to see, right?" Kerr said on ESPN of both teams' offensive prowess.

"Everybody's shooting threes. That was just an incredible offensive display by both teams.

"The problem for us tonight was the turnovers. Every time we turned the ball over, it was a three or dunk. That's what kept them in the game. I thought offensively we got anything we wanted, but they got 29 points off our turnovers, a lot of those were threes."

Curry scored 20 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter, none bigger than a three-point play off a Draymond Green assist that put Golden State ahead for good at 123-121 with 2min 3sec to go.

"It's a fun way to play, especially when you're shooting a high percentage. You can shoot as many threes as you want to, but shooting a high percentage the way it was tonight on both ends was pretty crazy," Curry said.

The Warriors (26-14) won their third straight on the road, successfully rebounding from an overtime loss at home to Houston two nights earlier.

Kevin Durant backed Curry with 29 points and nine assists, while Klay Thompson added 20 points. Green chipped in 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while Cook had 10 points.

Golden State shot 50.5 per cent for the game and won at Sacramento for the fourth straight time.

Buddy Hield buried a career-high eight three-pointers in 13 attempts to account for most of his scoring on a 32-point night for the Kings, who have lost three straight to Golden State this season by one, five and four points.

Justin Jackson also established a career high for three-pointers with five during his 28-point game for Sacramento (19-20), who lost their fourth in a row.

Bogdan Bogdanovic had 17 points, Willie Cauley-Stein 14 to complement a game-high 13 rebounds, and Nemanja Bjelica 12 points for the Kings, who shot 47.4 per cent overall.

