Warriors have point to prove in NBA Finals

SAN FRANCISCO • The Golden State Warriors will know by this morning (Singapore time) who their opponents in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals will be.

But regardless of whether they will face the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics, the three-time champions between 2015 and 2018 are feeling confident.

Forward Draymond Green has said the trip to their sixth showpiece series in eight years "feels different" now that he, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have taken the mantle as veteran leaders.

The "Dubs" won titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018 but their dynasty days looked like they could be over when they won just 15 games and finishing as the worst team in the league in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

They again missed the play-offs last year but have roared back this season.

"To get this team back there is special because it's the first time that we're truly doing this from a position of leadership," Green said on his podcast over the weekend.

"Before, we had our vets and we were the young guys. So to do this as the vets and showing the young guys how it's done - that's what feels so special."

The Warriors this season have been powered by Curry's shooting, breakout performances by Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, and the return of Thompson after he missed two full seasons with leg injuries.

The 32-year-old Green, a versatile and passionate player who has been called the team's "heartbeat", is relishing proving the doubters wrong.

"Everybody said we were done. It was over. Time to break it up. Trade this guy, trade that guy," he said.

While Green feels gratitude for the moment, there is no time for the Warriors to rest on their laurels with the Finals looming - tip-off for Game 1 takes place on Thursday in San Francisco.

"The worst thing is getting to the NBA Finals and losing because you have the same shortened summer as the winner has," he added.

"It's great, I'm happy to be there, but we've still got four more wins to get."

Unlike their Eastern Conference opponents, the Warriors have had it easier in the West without being taken to Game 7 in three rounds.

The added rest has been beneficial as it has allowed guard Gary Payton II to recover.

The son of the NBA great who has his namesake suffered a fractured elbow on May 3 against the Memphis Grizzlies, but The Athletic has reported he is set to return, possibly as soon as Thursday.

Payton has been a key component of their rotation this season, averaging career highs of 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

