Warriors guard Stephen Curry sidesteps ankle injury scare

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Stephen Curry was limited to 43 games last season, with much of the time missed because of a lingering knee injury.

The Golden State Warriors expect to have star guard Stephen Curry on the floor when they open the season against the host Los Angeles Lakers at night on Sept 21.

Curry injured his right ankle during a scrimmage on Sept 18 but was a full participant in practice in the morning on Oct 19.

“He’s fine,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said after the practice. “He practised fully.”

One day earlier, Curry was dribbling when he had a misstep and stopped and then banged the basketball on the floor before heading to the bench.

Curry, 38, seemed to respond well to treatment with the latest injury scare.

The Warriors will not have forward Jimmy Butler III and Moses Moody owing to injuries to his knee at the outset of the season while centre Kristaps Porzingis is out with a health issue. Guard Brandin Podziemski missed practice on Oct 19 with a back issue and is considered questionable for the opener.

Curry was limited to 43 games last season, with much of the time missed because of a lingering knee injury. Still, he averaged 26.6 points, 4.4 made 3-pointers and 11.3 attempted 3-pointers per game – all above his career averages.

A 12-time All-Star drafted seventh overall out of Davidson in 2009, Curry has two scoring titles, two MVP awards and a Finals MVP award to go with four NBA championships.

Curry has a career scoring average of 24.8 points. He holds the NBA career marks for three-pointers made (4,248) and attempted (10,073) and for makes (402) in a season. REUTERS