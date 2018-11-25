Warriors' Curry escapes car crash unscathed

OAKLAND (California) • Stephen Curry has assured fans that he is well after escaping serious injury in a multi-car crash while en route to the Golden State Warriors' practice facility on Friday morning.

The Warriors guard was westbound on Highway 24 near Oakland at around 9am when his black Porsche Panamera collided with two other vehicles, damaging both the front and back end of his vehicle, US media reported.

An Oakland television station reported a California Highway Patrol spokesman as saying a Lexus car spun out on the freeway and collided with the front of the Porsche before a second car rear-ended it.

Curry's sports car suffered major front-end damage, but he was not hurt and eventually made it to the Warriors' morning practice.

"Don't need any reminders but All the Time God is Great and God is Great all the time! Appreciate all the texts," Curry later tweeted.

Police said the wet weather was likely a factor and that no charges have been laid.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr, speaking before Friday night's 125-97 National Basketball Association (NBA) win against the Portland Trail Blazers, said that Curry is feeling fine.

"He was a little shaken up like anybody would be getting into a car accident but, thankfully, nobody was hurt and Steph's doing fine," said Kerr on ESPN.

He also joked that Curry probably "has another car that he can drive".

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player has been sidelined since Nov 8 as he continues to recover from a strained left groin.

In his absence, forward Kevin Durant scored 32 points to go with eight assists and seven rebounds as Golden State (13-7) halted their four-game losing streak, the worst in over five years.

Klay Thompson added 31 points for the Warriors.

"It (the losing streak) is not going to just be over unless we go out there and impose our will on the basketball court like we did tonight," said Durant.

"We've got to play with that same passion and energy that we played with tonight, that's what we're going to need going forward."

Damian Lillard had a team-high 23 points and Jusuf Nurkic had 22 points for the Trail Blazers (12-7), who completed a six-game road trip with a 2-4 record.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS