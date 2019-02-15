Walton's Lakers job safe for the season

LOS ANGELES • Luke Walton will "definitely" finish the season as Los Angeles Lakers head coach, a source close to the situation told the Los Angeles Times.

His status has been a topic of discussion among fans and media as the Lakers have slid to 28-29 in an injury-plagued National Basketball Association season.

But the Times on Wednesday cited sources saying Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka agree that Walton should coach for the rest of the season.

The sources are not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

"Nothing is going to happen with Luke," said one source. "There hasn't even been any talk about it and there won't be any talks about it.

"Luke will definitely finish the season and he has the full support. So any talk in the media or on social media can be put to bed."

Walton is in his third season with the team, finishing 26-56 in 2016-17 and 35-47 in 2017-18 with young rosters.

The addition of superstar LeBron James in the off-season raised expectations, but injuries to the forward, point guards Rajon Rondo and Lonzo Ball among others, have knocked the 10th-placed Lakers outside the play-off picture with 25 games to go.

ESPN reported in late January that James' camp would prefer a coaching change.

Recent results - such as a 136-94 loss at Indiana on Feb 5, a 23-point loss, 143-120, at Philadelphia on Sunday and Tuesday's 117-113 setback at Atlanta - have increased speculation about Walton's leadership.

James did not look "totally engaged" against Atlanta despite posting a triple-double of 28 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds, while another source claimed the team had "bad body language".

Walton has a five-year contract with a base salary of US$5 million (S$6.8 million) per year, with four of the years guaranteed.

"Everyone believes in Luke," one person told the Times.

"Now it's about him getting the best out of the team."

REUTERS