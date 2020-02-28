Virus delays hit home for Slingers

When the Asean Basketball League (ABL) announced the postponement of 15 games due to the coronavirus situation this month, the Singapore Slingers were the only one of the 10 teams to be spared the disruption - but not any more.

The league announced on Wednesday that it will hold off on another 21 games next month, including the Slingers' home game against Formosa Dreamers on Sunday, and away games at Saigon Heat (March 10 and 22) and Macau Wolf Warriors (March 12).

The ABL said that it would follow all the travel restrictions imposed by the governments of member countries and also continue "to work with all the teams in finding the best solutions to still push through with the games in the most responsible manner possible".

It is understood that the ABL is committed to finishing the season and is exploring options to play games at neutral venues in Malaysia, Thailand and Cambodia.

Slingers general manager Michael Johnson told The Straits Times yesterday: "We are disappointed that we have been forced by the Dreamers to postpone our home game this Sunday, but we need to respect and follow the ABL's decision on this."

He added that tickets purchased will be valid for the rescheduled game, which does not have a new date yet. If fans cannot make it then, they can get a full refund.

Their next game is now at the Kuala Lumpur Dragons next Friday. They have lost their last two games and are in seventh place with seven wins and nine losses, while centre Anthony McClain aggravated a foot injury in the 77-68 defeat by the Dragons last Sunday.

But Johnson dismissed the notion they could do with a break to regroup. He said: "Maybe it is a bonus for McClain. He has more time to be ready for our next game but, as a team, we are always ready to play."

He admitted the group were disappointed with their recent performances "because we were out of sync and not playing as a team".

But he insisted there was no need to panic, explaining: "Other than leaders Mono Vampire, all the other teams have lost at least six games. This shows the league is competitive and exciting, and that any team can win regardless of their seedings when the play-offs come."

Meanwhile, the March 2-6 Men's World Floorball Championship qualification tournament for the Asia-Oceania region in Bangkok has been cancelled because of the coronavirus situation.

The International Floorball Federation (IFF) on Tuesday said the top four teams - world No. 16 Singapore, Australia (13th), Thailand (14th) and Japan (17th) - will qualify directly for the Dec 4-12 championship in Helsinki, Finland.

The IFF noted that the Thai Hockey Association, which also governs floorball in the country, would not be able to host the event because of a quarantine directive from the Thai Ministry of Public Health.

It also cited the withdrawal of support from the Thailand National Sport University for operations and host venue Bangkok Arena as reasons for the cancellation.

• Additional reporting by Kimberly Kwek