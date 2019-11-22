Victory 'Ugly but beautiful'

LOS ANGELES • The debut of the Los Angeles Clippers' star duo materialised three National Basketball Association (NBA) games later than expected, but it was their veteran backcourt that dragged the hosts over the line.

The expectant home fans had been waiting since the summer to see NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Kawhi Leonard and Paul George pair up on the court, and they were not disappointed as the off-season signings combined for 42 points on Wednesday night.

The former had 17 points on seven-of-20 shooting on his first appearance after a three-game absence, while the latter had 25 points on eight-of-18 attempts as the Clippers beat the Boston Celtics 107-104 in overtime for their third successive win.

Yet while the Staples Centre crowd had come to see Leonard and George, it was 33-year-old reserve Lou Williams, who paced the team with 27 points, and fellow guard Patrick Beverley who stole the show.

Beverley, whose three-pointer with 43 seconds remaining gave his team an unassailable lead, also had a career-best 16 rebounds to go along with 14 points, seven assists, three steals and two blocks, leading his coach Doc Rivers to hail him as "phenomenal".

Of the 31-year-old, who is known as one of the league's biggest defensive "pests", he told Complex magazine: "I thought he literally, singlehandedly willed that game with his effort, with his rebounding and making plays. He's a tough kid.

"That was an ugly win, but it was beautiful."

Beverley benefited from the visitors focusing mainly on the dual threat of Leonard and George and he relished his on-court freedom, jokingly saying "if I was a coach, I'd leave me open all the time".

Turning his attention to the Clippers (10-5), who many have tipped as championship favourites once they consistently have All-Stars Leonard and George in their starting roster, he also admitted things would now start to get "fun as hell".

But the team's off-season recruits urged caution over high expectations, claiming they were still trying to gel with their teammates.

It showed as the Clippers committed 23 turnovers to 17 by the Eastern Conference-leading Celtics (11-3), who were led by a game-high 30 points from Jayson Tatum.

Leonard, who is likely to sit out at least 10 more games owing to "load management", said: "It's still tough. We're both on kind of minute restrictions so it's hard to get a flow."

George also warned there would be "growing pains" but promised the duo would continue to give their all even as they get up to speed.

"The great thing about myself and Kawhi is it doesn't matter, we're going to play basketball," the fellow forward said.

"Try to make the right plays and play off each other, and just keep the game flowing. I thought in that aspect we were good.

"He (Leonard) knows when it's time to take over. He's been there."

REUTERS