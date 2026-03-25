Victor Wembanyama, surging San Antonio Spurs face depleted Memphis Grizzlies

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Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs drives against Kasparas Jakucionis and Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the Miami Heat during the second quarter of the game at Kaseya Center.

MEMPHIS – The San Antonio Spurs are building momentum as the NBA season winds down, a push that is putting pressure on Western Conference leaders Oklahoma City.

San Antonio defeated the Miami Heat 136-111 on Monday for their sixth consecutive victory and 10th in 11 games. The Spurs (54-18) might be able to sneak a step closer to the Thunder on Wednesday (Thursday morning, Singapore time) as they visit the slumping, injury-riddled Memphis Grizzlies (24-47) while Oklahoma City (57-15) travel to face Boston.

The Spurs are an NBA-best 22-2 since Feb 1 and clinched their first playoff berth since 2019 last Thursday. They are in second place in the Western Conference and just three games back of the defending champions Thunder, who have maintained a grip on first place behind a 12-game win streak.

Victor Wembanyama has re-established San Antonio and lifted them back into title contention.

He has had 11 games this season with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds. The third-year pro averages 24.3 points, 11.2 rebounds and a league- best 3.0 blocks per game.

“He is something that we haven’t seen,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said.

“He affects as much of the game, in every single way, on the court on both ends with or without the ball and what the other team tries to do on both sides... in my very ignorant opinion, as much as any player I’ve ever seen. He is someone who touches every bit of our program.”

Meanwhile, Memphis dropped a 146-107 decision to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday for their third straight loss and 11th in 12 games.

Without rotation players Cam Spencer (low back soreness), Javon Small (low back soreness) and rookie Cedric Coward (personal reasons), the Grizzlies were not competitive in the defeat.

And with star guard Ja Morant likely out the rest of the season with an elbow injury he sustained in late January – he has appeared in only 20 games this season – and with surgeries ending the seasons for Edey, Scotty Pippen Jr. (toe) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (finger), the Grizzlies’ final 11 games will be challenging.

In other news, the National Basketball Players Association has criticized the Milwaukee Bucks for wanting to sit superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo despite his being “healthy and ready to play,” implying the team is “tanking.”

The union’s statement was in response to reports last week that Antetokounmpo refused the Bucks’ request to play. He is currently sidelined by what the team said is a left knee injury with a bone bruise with no timeline for his return, but the 31-year-old wants to play before the season ends, per reports.

“The Player Participation Policy was designed by the league to hold teams accountable and ensure that when an All-Star like Giannis Antetokounmpo is healthy and ready to play, he is on the court,” the union said.

“Unfortunately, anti-tanking policies are only as effective as their enforcement; fans, broadcast partners, and the integrity of the game itself will continue to suffer as long as ownership goes unchecked. We look forward to collaborating with the NBA on meaningful new proposals that will directly address and discourage tanking.”

Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP, has endured an injury-plagued season that has caused him to miss a career-high 35 games. The team, which had rebuffed trade offers for its superstar, has argued that it’s best for Antetokounmpo’s future as well as for the organization that he cut short the season, per reports.

Meanwhile in the highlight of NBA action on Tuesday, Donovan Mitchell scored 16 of his 42 points in the third quarter and James Harden had 26 points and seven assists, lifting the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 136-131 victory over the visiting Orlando Magic.

Elsewhere, Jalen Brunson scored 32 points as the New York Knicks stretched their winning streak to seven games with a 121-116 defeat of the New Orleans Pelicans. REUTERS, AFP