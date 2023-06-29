Victor Wembanyama poised to make NBA Summer League debut in Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES – Prized National Basketball Association (NBA) top draft pick Victor Wembanyama’s first appearance in a San Antonio Spurs uniform could come in Las Vegas, after the team announced on Wednesday that he will not travel to Summer League games in Sacramento, California.

In a brief statement outlining media availabilities for Summer League games, the Spurs said that the 19-year-old French prodigy would join the team in Las Vegas, where they are scheduled to play the Charlotte Hornets on July 7 and the Portland Trail Blazers on July 9.

That raises the prospect of Wembanyama matching up against second overall draft pick Brandon Miller of the Hornets and Portland’s third overall selection Scoot Henderson.

The Vegas trip comes after the Spurs play two Summer League games in Sacramento, against the Hornets on Monday and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Wembanyama, who is 2.26m tall, arrived in the NBA last Thursday as the most coveted No. 1 draft pick since LeBron James in 2003. San Antonio previously hit the jackpot with the selections of future Hall of Famers David Robinson (1987) and Tim Duncan (1997).

The Spurs were in position to draft the Frenchman because they were a woeful 22-60 last season and missed the play-offs for the fourth straight season.

After the draft, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said the team planned for Wembanyama to play in Summer League games, but how much time he would spend on the floor was still to be determined.

“We’re talking about what he should be doing moving forward,” he said.

“He will participate in the Summer League. To what degree, we’re not sure yet.”

Wembanyama has just completed a full French League season and this week said he would not take part in the Fiba World Cup for France starting in late August so he could focus on preparing for his rookie NBA campaign.

He will join the Spurs for Summer League training in San Antonio this week before the team departs for Sacramento on Saturday, the team said. AFP, REUTERS