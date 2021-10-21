Veteran's 'trash' triple-double, team effort help Warriors stun work-in-progress Lakers

LOS ANGELES • Stephen Curry admitted he "played like trash" but still recorded a triple-double as the Golden State Warriors stunned the Los Angeles Lakers 121-114 on the National Basketball Association (NBA) season's opening night.

The 33-year-old finished with a team-high 21 points despite five-for-21 shooting at the Staples Centre on Tuesday, and he added 10 rebounds and 10 assists. It was his first triple-double since 2016.

Nemanja Bjelica logged a double-double in his Golden State debut and Jordan Poole poured in 20 points as six Warriors players finished in double figures.

Golden State's bench, led by Bjelica's 15 points and 11 rebounds, outscored their Los Angeles counterparts 55-29 as the Warriors avenged a loss to the Lakers in the NBA's new play-in tournament last season.

"This is a good feeling," said Curry, who went just 2-for-8 on three-pointers. "We had a lot of excitement coming into this season - we have a new cast of characters mixed with our core.

"We weathered the storm tonight. I played like trash - shot the ball terribly - but if we can win a game like that where we just stuck with it defensively, it's a good omen for us.

"The fact that everybody who was on the floor contributed in a meaningful way kind of speaks to our depth and how we want to play going forward. We're excited about that and it's good to be 1-0."

Damion Lee (15 points) and Andre Iguodala (12) also contributed double-figure scoring as reserves for Golden State, while starter Andrew Wiggins chipped in with 12 points.

LeBron James led all scorers with 34 points and Anthony Davis had 33 for the Lakers, who were unable to flip the switch on the regular season after going 0-6 in the pre-season.

But the Lakers stars were the only two Los Angeles players to make double figures, while blockbuster new signing Russell Westbrook got off to a poor start after he was restricted to eight points, five rebounds and four assists.

FAIR WARNING We weathered the storm tonight. I played like trash - shot the ball terribly - but if we can win a game like that where we just stuck with it defensively, it's a good omen for us. The fact that everybody who was on the floor contributed in a meaningful way kind of speaks to our depth and how we want to play going forward. STEPHEN CURRY, Golden State guard, on the win over the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers.

James said he helped to console Westbrook afterwards.

"I told Russ to go home and watch a comedy," he said.

"Put a smile on his face. Don't be so hard on himself."

The Lakers led 59-53 at half-time but were blown away by the Warriors after the break.

Golden State scored 38 points in the final quarter, nine more than Los Angeles, who surrendered their lead midway through the period.

"We didn't finish quarters well the whole night," Lakers coach Frank Vogel admitted.

"We gave up a 38-point fourth quarter. If you do that, you're going to lose most nights. Our defence is just not on a string yet."

He added that his team remained a work in progress but was heartened by the scoring of James and Davis.

"Those two guys were spectacular. We're going to be pretty good if we get those type of performances. We just have to be better defensively," he said.

"This is a team which is all new to each other. Everyone is finding their way a little bit, and each day they're getting a little bit better."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS