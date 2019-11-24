Veteran trio win it late for Clippers

LOS ANGELES • Trailing by five points with just a minute to go in their National Basketball Association game (NBA) on Friday night, the Los Angeles Clippers knew that they needed experience and cool heads to get them through.

Kawhi Leonard, 28, Paul George, 29, and Lou Williams, 33, were the heroes who saved the day.

They combined for a 10-2 run during that little time remaining to clinch a narrow 122-119 home victory over the Houston Rockets in front of a crowd of 19,000 at the Staples Centre.

NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Leonard nailed the go-ahead basket with just 15 seconds left and finished with 24 points and six rebounds.

George - playing in only his second game with fellow star forward Leonard following shoulder surgery - had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Clippers (11-5), who won their fourth consecutive game.

Leonard said: "We made a few little mistakes in the first half, but we ended up closing it out in the fourth though.

"We are building. This is just our second game with everyone playing again and it has just been great."

Guard Williams scored all 26 of his team-high points in the second half and finished with eight assists and three rebounds.

The trio of veterans earned huge praise from their coach Doc Rivers.

He said: "You got Lou, Kawhi and Paul George. They're going to be composed. They've been in big games. Each one made a big shot down the stretch."

Williams gave the Clippers a 118-117 lead with 30 seconds remaining by draining a three-point shot.

Rockets star guard James Harden then made two free throws to restore Houston's lead, 119-118, with 22 seconds to go.

After Leonard's bucket, George helped clinch it by making two free throws with one second left.

Harden ended the night with 37 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds to lead the Rockets (11-5), who have lost their last two games after going on an eight-game winning streak.

This was the second meeting between the two Western Conference contenders within the past 10 days. The Rockets earned a 105-95 win in the previous game on Nov 13 behind 47 points by Harden.

Houston's Russell Westbrook and George, however, are playing against each other for the first time.

They played two seasons together with the Oklahoma City Thunder before George left to join the Clippers. The Thunder dealt Westbrook to the Rockets a short time later.

Westbrook scored 22 points but he missed a three-point attempt late in the game which would have given the Rockets a shot at victory.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

