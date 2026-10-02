‘Very sad’ to see players endorse betting firms: Victor Wembanyama

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Victor Wembanyama said he will not be joining the raft of superstars endorsing sports betting outfits.

LOS ANGELES – Victor Wembanyama said on Oct 1 he will not be joining the raft of superstars endorsing sports betting outfits, calling it “very sad to see some players promoting it”.

“Absolutely not,” the San Antonio Spurs star told reporters after a training camp practice when asked if he would sign for a piece of the increasingly lucrative sports gambling pie.

“I will never do that,” he added. “Honestly, I think it’s very sad to see some players promote it. Everybody does whatever they want, but without me.”

Wembanyama’s remarks come a week after four-time NBA champion LeBron James, a former endorser of digital sports gambling company DraftKings, signed up with prediction market Polymarket.

NBA star Kevin Durant is a brand ambassador for FanDuel and Giannis Antetokounmpo is a shareholder and marketing partner in prediction market platform Kalshi.

NBA rules allow such partnerships with betting operators and prediction markets, although players are not allowed to promote gambling related to the NBA.

France’s Wembanyama led the Spurs to the NBA Finals in just his third season in the league.

The 22-year-old has inked a five-year maximum rookie contract extension worth US$252 million (S$322.7 million) with the Spurs and has reportedly agreed to a contract extension with Nike that will include his own signature shoe.

He is a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton and reportedly has a memorabilia endorsement deal with Fanatics.

He said he now choses brand partnerships with the aim of “inspiring” others.

“In the past, there was a dimension of money,” he said. “Not anymore... Now, I want to promote things that have a good impact, have a good influence with who I can share messages and values.

“Obviously, we earn millions and millions. This is not our biggest strength. Our biggest strength is inspiring. I want to inspire in a good way. That’s the strongest thing I can do.” AFP