US cagers seek to avenge French loss in final

TOKYO • Once again, the United States men's basketball team struggled in a first half against a tough opponent.

Once again, the Americans, exclusively comprising National Basketball Association (NBA) stars, silenced the doubts, this time in a semi-final against Australia, winning 97-78 yesterday to head to the final.

France, who inflicted the first defeat on the US since the 2004 Olympics in the opening game, stand in their way tomorrow as a fourth straight gold medal looms.

The French managed to outlast Slovenia, despite the best efforts of Luka Doncic, who notched just the third triple-double in Games history with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 18 assists, and eke out a 90-89 win. The hard-fought victory was built off an excellent defensive display by France, who hope to finally land the gold after two silvers.

Rudy Gobert grabbed 16 rebounds along with nine points, four blocks and three assists. Teammate Nicolas Batum also made a crucial game-winning block with just under three seconds to play, as the French team made it to the final for the first time since the 2000 Sydney Games.

Australia, ranked third in the world, led at the half 45-42, but that was deceptive.

The Americans, at one point in a 15-point hole, had already begun to rally and took permanent control in the second half.

They were backed by Kevin Durant's 23 points and 20 from Devin Booker, while Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday both added 11.

Patty Mills led the scoring for the Boomers with 15 points and five rebounds, but their opponents were defensively astute.

It was revenge for Gregg Popovich's men, who had crashed to Australia in their past two meetings, including a friendly defeat in Las Vegas last month.

But when it comes to the Olympics, the US are dominant and stretched their lead over their long-time foes at the Games to 9-0.

"We knew Australia would come out fast and hit us with a nice punch. We know that teams want to get us down early, see how we respond," said Durant.

"We stuck with it, stuck with our principles, made a couple of switches on defence, and we were able to get some momentum going into the (second) half. Guys came out with that intensity, making shots as well.

"We've been down 15 in games before and came back. It don't matter what level it was at, or where it's at. A lot of guys have been in that position before. We know how to handle ourselves."

Australia, the world's third-ranked team, have never finished on the podium. However, they can still end up with their first Olympic medal in basketball, with a bronze-medal play-off against Slovenia tomorrow.

