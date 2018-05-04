Uphill task for LeBron to carry limited Cavs to Finals

LeBron James was incredible on Tuesday, willing his Cleveland Cavaliers past the Toronto Raptors in overtime despite never leading in regulation time in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semi-final series.

To hear him after the National Basketball Association (NBA) game, though, the only reason Cleveland won was because of his team-mates. He would later say his performance - 26 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists and two blocks - was "probably one of my worst games of the season".

On the matter of his team-mates, he had a point. J.R. Smith scored 20 points, and went five-for-six from three-point range. Kyle Korver had 19 points, and hit five threes. Jeff Green had 16 points and Tristan Thompson chipped in 14 points and 12 rebounds. But it's surprising when James gets help these days.

Consider those players for a moment. Korver made an All-Star team as part of a feel-good 60-win Atlanta Hawks team, but he's now a 37-year-old sharpshooter who is limited in virtually every other area.

Smith is known as much for his off-court antics as he is for being a talented yet mercurial player.

Green is a journeyman who has bounced from team to team, while Thompson is a relentless rebounder and a switchable defender who offers little else.

The Cavs have issues everywhere: from a lack of athleticism up and down the roster, to James being the sole threat in the pick-and-roll, to the team basically having no other way of winning when their shooting goes cold.

To say this is a far cry from the days of Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami, or Kyrie Irving and a healthy Kevin Love in Cleveland, is an understatement. There's a reason James went from winning 21 straight first-round games to enduring a seven-game slugfest with the Indiana Pacers this year, which felt like, at several points, Cleveland might not survive. These Cavs are simply not good.

Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder were supposed to provide help after being exchanged for Irving last summer. Instead, both were ineffective on the court and brought issues to the locker room. They were dealt and the players the Cavaliers brought in at the deadline - George Hill, Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance - all have their own flaws.

Nance didn't even play on Tuesday, Hill has missed several games in these play-offs with injuries, Clarkson is an inefficient shoot-first guard who looks overwhelmed in his first play-offs and Hood remains a player who tantalises but is not consistent.

Love, who was supposed to be the second star on this team, injured his thumb against the Pacers and has looked like a shell of himself since. He did hit a couple of big shots on Tuesday, and finished with 13 rebounds, but he was three-for-13 from the field and was dominated by Raptors centre Jonas Valanciunas.

If James does manage to carry this limited Cavs team on his back to a fourth straight NBA Finals - and an eighth straight trip overall for him - it will be one of the greatest accomplishments of his remarkable 15-year career.

The other limited teams he did it with - the 2007 and 2015 versions of the Cavs - did at least one thing consistently: They defended, and did it well. This Cleveland team, on the other hand, were 29th in the NBA in defence this season.

For a team with that horrid of a defence to make the Finals would be unprecedented. It will take a player with an ability level as unprecedented as James to pull it off.

He does have a couple of things working in his favour. The Raptors, as they showed on Tuesday, remain completely incapable of getting out of their own way in the play-offs.

Going up against a Cavs team that had escaped a first-round exit a little more than 48 hours earlier, and having led the entire game, Toronto missed 16 of their final 18 shots - including no baskets during the final 4min 19sec of regulation time. That gave that game, and home court, away.

It's hard to see the Raptors bouncing back against a team, and a player, who have dominated them over the past two seasons.

Assuming Toronto don't, awaiting the Cavs in the Eastern Conference Finals would be either the young but talented Philadelphia 76ers, essentially led by a pair of rookies in their first play-offs in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, or the injury-plagued Boston Celtics.

Yet James is always expected to be in the NBA Finals. If he can pull that off this year, a career full of remarkable accomplishments may have one that stands above the rest.

