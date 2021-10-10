Unvaxxed Irving can now join home practice

NEW YORK • Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving, who remains unvaccinated against Covid-19, will now be allowed to practise at the team's home facility despite a New York City mandate requiring vaccination to enter certain large indoor spaces.

According to The Athletic and ESPN, the Nets' practice facility in Brooklyn, the HSS Training Centre, has been reclassified as a "private office building" instead of a gym.

Gyms and large entertainment venues like Barclays Centre fall under the city's mandate, while private offices do not.

That means Irving can rejoin the team for home practices going forward - but it does not settle the matter of Brooklyn's 41 home games this upcoming National Basketball Association (NBA) season.

The 29-year-old sat out the Nets' first pre-season home game on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks, listed as "ineligible" by the team due to his vaccination status.

The Nets have not made it clear whether they are willing to accommodate him as a de facto part-time player this season.

Brooklyn, who reached the Eastern Conference semi-finals last season, open the regular season with two road games before welcoming the Charlotte Hornets for an Oct 24 home opener.

San Francisco has instituted a vaccine requirement similar to New York's, and Los Angeles announced one going into effect late next month.

Irving will receive a reduction in pay equivalent to 1/91.6th - or US$381,000 (S$516,210) - of his salary for every game he misses due to his vaccine status.

He is part of the Nets' "Big Three" together with James Harden and Kevin Durant, who has said he still envisions Irving playing a role for the team this season.

Harden joined in the support for his teammate on Thursday, saying that he is eager for Irving to return to the court. "If (Irving's) not on the court, yeah (it would hurt us). He's one of our best players and one of our leaders," he said after practice. "I want him to be on the team, of course."

The NBA is not mandating that players receive the vaccine but has strict rules for the unvaccinated. Harden was also asked if he hopes Irving gets vaccinated but stopped short of giving a clear answer.

"He's been a huge part since I've been here, a huge part of our success," he said. "He's just a special talent that you don't really see often, so of course I would want him to be on the team."

REUTERS