Unvaccinated players to face curbs

LOS ANGELES • National Basketball Association (NBA) players who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 will have to comply with a long list of restrictions to take part in the upcoming season, ESPN reported.

Vaccination is not mandatory for players but around 90 per cent of them already are vaccinated, National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) executive director Michele Roberts said in July.

ESPN said that, as per the NBA's tentative health and safety protocols released to teams on Tuesday, vaccinated players will be tested only if they show symptoms or are a close contact of a positive case.

Unvaccinated players will have to undergo daily testing before entering a team facility, participating in team activities, or interacting with other players and coaches.

Among the other restrictions, unvaccinated players will not be allowed to dine in the same room as other players, and must be given a locker as distant as possible from their teammates.

They will have to remain at their residence, or the team hotel during road trips, outside game time except for team and essential activities such as taking children to school or buying groceries.

They will also have to quarantine for seven days if they are a close contact while vaccinated players will only have to do so in "unusual circumstances". Face masks are mandatory for all players for the new season starting on Oct 19.

Unvaccinated players in certain markets - notably San Francisco and New York - will also be forced to miss their team's home games because they fall foul of local laws requiring all home team staff to be vaccinated.

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers said he was initially "very sceptical" about the vaccine but decided to take it after doing his research, and also because of a Lakers drive to ensure that 100 per cent of the team's squad and staff had taken the vaccine.

"At the end of the day you're always trying to figure out ways that you can be available and protect one another and put yourself in the best possible chance where you are available to your teammates," he said. "The ultimate goal is to win a championship and it starts with being healthy."

There remains a significant number of players - around 50 to 60 - who have either said they will not take the vaccine or have refused to confirm their status.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving said on Monday he was keeping his decision private while Washington Wizards ace Bradley Beal said he was unvaccinated for "personal reasons" and was "still considering getting the vaccine".

The NBA has pushed for mandatory vaccinations of players, but has reportedly run into opposition from the NBPA.

When pressed on Tuesday over whether he could play a greater role in persuading individuals over the vaccine, James said it was not his place to do so.

GET TOUGH ON PLAYERS There is no room for players who are willing to risk the health and lives of their teammates, the staff and the fans. KAREEM ABDUL JABBAR, former NBA star, who wants the NBA to make vaccinations compulsory for players.

DOUBLE STANDARDS They need to hold the players to the same standards they hold us. This is a disease that doesn't differentiate between a player and a staff member. A STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING COACH

"You're talking about individual's bodies. You're not talking about something that's political, or racism, or police brutality," he said.

"I don't feel like for me personally I should get involved in what people do for their bodies and their livelihoods. You have to do what's best for you and your family.

"As far as speaking for everybody... that's not my job."

Other influential voices, meanwhile, have said the NBA should have launched its own vaccination mandate regardless.

"The NBA should insist that all players and staff are vaccinated or remove them from the team," retired NBA superstar Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said. "There is no room for players who are willing to risk the health and lives of their teammates, the staff and the fans."

While the NBA did not make it compulsory for players to be vaccinated, it mandated that all team employees must be inoculated.

This situation has caused a divide between players and everyone else in the NBA, and some are not happy about it. ESPN reported that there is lingering tension among staff members of various teams.

"Everyone who is vaccinated should be pissed at those who aren't," said a veteran assistant coach. "Not requiring NBA players to be vaccinated is horse****."

Added one strength and conditioning coach: "They need to hold the players to the same standards they hold us. This is a disease that doesn't differentiate between a player and a staff member."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS