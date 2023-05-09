Unheralded Lonnie Walker sparks LA Lakers rally as Golden State Warriors wobble

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers are not always about their star players LeBron James or Anthony Davis, as once in a while someone else will emerge and steal the limelight.

On Monday, unheralded bench player Lonnie Walker led a fourth-quarter rally as the Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors at home to leave the National Basketball Association (NBA) champions on the brink of elimination from the Western Conference semi-finals.

The 24-year-old erupted for 15 fourth-quarter points as Los Angeles completed a dramatic 104-101 victory to put them 3-1 up and one win away from clinching the best-of-seven series.

Walker, who has struggled to establish himself since joining the Lakers on a one-year contract in 2022 after battling a series of injuries, was mobbed by James and other teammates after the win.

James, led the team with 27 points, said he had urged Walker before the game to be ready to help out.

“I’ve been telling him... ‘Lonnie you stay ready. We’re going to need you at some point’,” the veteran forward said.

“For him to be as young as he is, to have that professionalism, to come out and stay ready when his number was called – we don’t win this game without Lonnie Walker tonight, that’s for sure.”

Walker said he had been primed to make a contribution.

“It means the world to me, truly,” he said.

“By the grace of god I was given an opportunity to play. Night-in, night-out I’ve been going to the gym, everyone’s been telling me to stay ready – Bron, coach, all of them. So when the call came I was locked in the entire time.”

The Lakers will head to San Francisco for Game 5 on Wednesday with the Warriors needing to win to keep the series alive.

For long periods of Monday’s game, it looked as if the champions were poised to square the series.

Stephen Curry finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists in a dazzling playmaking performance that helped Golden State take an 84-77 lead into the fourth quarter.

But the introduction of Walker changed the game, with the unlikely hero scoring all his 15 points in the final frame as the Lakers outscored their opponents 27-17 to clinch victory.