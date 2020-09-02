Unfancied Paul, Thunder on track for a roaring success

ORLANDO (Florida) • Before the National Basketball Association season started, ESPN gave the Oklahoma City Thunder a 0.2 per cent chance of making the play-offs.

This was supposed to be a team in transition, having undergone a major overhaul of their roster in the off-season.

They defied all odds to reach the post-season, but again, few gave the Thunder a chance against the Houston Rockets in their Western Conference first-round series.

With a team of "rejects" and led by an ageing All-Star in Chris Paul, 35, the fifth seeds were quickly dismissed although their opponents were seeded only a place higher.

After scoring a team-high 28 points to lead the Thunder to a 104-100 victory to tie the series at 3-3 on Monday, Paul hailed the character of his teammates.

"This is who we are," the guard told broadcaster TNT afterwards at Disney World.

"We're built for stuff like this. A lot of guys on our team have been pushed out, traded or what not, but we just stick together and we keep fighting, gave ourselves a chance. Game 7, anything can happen."

Like many of his teammates, Paul knows how it feels to be unwanted. A year after leading the Rockets to Game 7 of the 2018 West Finals, he was traded to Oklahoma City for Russell Westbrook and four first-round picks last summer.

Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were the makeweights in the blockbuster trade deal that took Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Both started against the Rockets, with Gallinari in particular coming up big. His 25-point performance was the second-highest of the night for the Thunder and Paul believes they can complete the upset today.

Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan also feels his team have a chance as long as his star player, who tallied 15 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of three-pointers, continues to keep performing when it matters most.

22 Turnovers committed by the Rockets in Game 6 against Oklahoma City. Houston guard James Harden, who holds the unwanted record for most turnovers (13 against Golden State in 2015) in a single play-off game, gave up the ball five times.

"He's got unbelievable basketball IQ," he said of Paul.

"He's incredibly smart. He's a great competitor. He's got an incredible will to win.

"When you have a guy with that kind of mind, manipulating and surveying the court the way he does, he did an incredible job... He was spectacular."

All-Star James Harden led all scorers with 32 points, but Houston were again let down by sloppy play, ending with 22 turnovers of which five were of his doing.

Another seven were made by Westbrook, but the Rockets remain convinced they can seal a semi-final match-up with the top seeds Los Angeles Lakers as long they can cut out the errors.

Harden said: "We've both got to be better with the basketball. Twelve turnovers between the two. If we cut those in half, we give ourselves a better shot."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS