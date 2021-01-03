'Ugly wins' suit Lakers coach

SAN ANTONIO • The Los Angeles Lakers know that it is impossible to play like National Basketball Association (NBA) champions every game this season, and what matters most to their coach Frank Vogel is to grind out the "ugly wins".

Anthony Davis had 34 points and 11 rebounds, and the Lakers rallied at the end with a 9-0 run to defeat the hosts San Antonio Spurs 109-103 on Friday.

"We persisted through our struggles," Vogel said. "That's going to happen from time to time. In a 72-game season, you are going to have some wins that are uglier than others.

"We knew coming into this season, with the quick turnaround, there was going to be some ugly nights.

"The key is to find a way to win when you are not at your best."

LeBron James had 26 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals for the Lakers, who beat the Spurs for the second time in three days.

They also earned a 121-107 win at San Antonio on Wednesday behind 26 points from James.

Dennis Schroder added 15 points and Kyle Kuzma contributed 11 for the Lakers. Montrezl Harrell grabbed 11 boards for Los Angeles.

Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with his career-high of 26 points, while DeMar DeRozan collected 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Rudy Gay chipped in 15 points, Dejounte Murray scored 12 and Patty Mills scored 10.

It was Johnson's only fourth game of 20-plus points in two seasons. Only Hall of Famer Tim Duncan had more 20-point efforts through his first 25 career games with the Spurs, getting six during his rookie season.

"He's a competitor," San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said of Johnson. "He's a fine young player and he's going to have a great career. That's about all I can say. He's been wonderful."

A tip-in by Kuzma and a bucket inside by James put the Lakers up 107-103 with 28.6 seconds remaining.

After Derrick White misfired on a jumper, Davis sealed the win with a pair of free throws.

Neither team led by more than seven points.

Unlike in Wednesday's loss, the Spurs were able to keep pace with the Lakers early.

"We played a heck of a basketball team, and we were a good basketball team tonight also," Popovich said. "So, I was happy with their play."

A 16-6 surge early in the third quarter boosted the Spurs to a 73-70 advantage after a three-pointer by Johnson with 6min 47sec remaining.

The two teams exchanged leads until a three-pointer by Gay and a jumper by DeRozan lifted the Spurs to an 85-81 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Overall, the Lakers shot 40.6 per cent and the Spurs hit 42.4 per cent of their shots.

"Their game plan tweaked," Kuzma said. "They added a little bit of a different element for us. We had to adjust down the stretch."

Spurs centre LaMarcus Aldridge (knee) missed his second consecutive contest, while the Lakers lost guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who finished with 11 points in 17 minutes, in the third quarter with an ankle sprain.

Lakers reserve guard Alex Caruso, who did not travel with the team, was sidelined for the third straight game reportedly due to health and safety protocols.

REUTERS