Trio make NBA play-offs after wins

LOS ANGELES • The Miami Heat, the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies all clinched National Basketball Association (NBA) play-off berths on Wednesday night as the post-season picture began to get clearer.

Tyus Jones scored 25 points as the Grizzlies outlasted the San Antonio Spurs 112-111 in a key late-season Western Conference dust-up.

Memphis' sixth straight win improved the team's record to 54-23, securing second-seed status behind the already qualified and league-leading Phoenix Suns.

Dallas secured their play-off spot after Luka Doncic scored 35 points and handed out 13 assists to lead the Mavericks to a 120-112 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs' defeat meant either the Eastern Conference-leading Heat or the Boston Celtics would be sure of a berth, and it was a tense finish in Boston.

Jimmy Butler scored 24 points and Kyle Lowry added 23 as Miami came out on top 106-98 in a game that featured 16 lead changes.

"We really had to step up and make multiple efforts," said Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, who added that the tight finish was good preparation for the play-offs.

"I like going through these type of games. We had some big-time performances down the stretch."

The Golden State Warriors missed a chance to punch their play-off ticket, falling 107-103 to top seeds Phoenix to drop to fourth in the West behind Dallas.

Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges scored 22 points apiece as the Suns matched a franchise record with their 62nd win of the season.

Only the top six teams in the regular season will progress automatically. The seventh to 10th-placed teams will battle in a play-in tournament for the remaining two spots from each conference.

