Trae dishes out big upset

MILWAUKEE • The Milwaukee Bucks finally figured out a way to slow down Trae Young on Wednesday night. They would love to carry it over into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals today.

Only one problem: It cost them Game 1.

Harassed by a smaller, quicker version of a Milwaukee defence that he thrashed earlier, Young misfired on a short-range shot with a chance to put Atlanta ahead in the final minute during the opener of the best-of-seven National Basketball Association (NBA) series.

However, smaller on the perimeter also meant smaller at the hoop, and Atlanta big man Clint Capela converted an offensive rebound into a lay-up with 29.8 seconds left that gave the visiting Hawks a lead they never relinquished in a 116-113 stunner.

Young went for a post-season career-high 48 points and the underdogs held the third seeds without a field goal over the final 2min 8sec, resulting in fifth-seeded Atlanta's third straight win in a playoff-series opener this season. It was also the Hawks' first win in Milwaukee since 2016, having lost seven prior games.

Afterwards, Young had a message for the Bucks: They are not facing Kevin Durant and the one-dimensional Brooklyn Nets anymore.

"They got some good players over there, a lot of lottery people," the third-year guard said of the Bucks. "We got weapons, too.

"We just keep fighting until the end, no matter what the score is. Our confidence never goes away. We put too much work in to stop believing in each other."

The 22-year-old had the most points by any player making his conference Finals debut since the NBA adopted the conference format 50 years ago.

On a night when he shot 17 for 34, he also found time for a game-high 11 assists to get Capela and John Collins involved.

They each posted a double-double, Capela with 12 points and a game-high 19 rebounds and Collins with 23 points and 15 boards.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points to complement a team-high 12 rebounds plus nine assists, and Jrue Holiday poured in 33 points to go with a team-high 10 assists for the Bucks, who had gone 5-0 at home in their previous two series.

Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer admitted afterwards he and his staff spent much of the night trying to design an answer for Young, only to never find one for the Hawks as a whole.

"We're going to have to get a lot better in Game 2," he said. "We talked about changing up the look. I think we'll do more.

"Young is a great player. He had a great night, give him credit. We feel we can play better."

Budenholzer found himself scratching his head during Young's most impressive stretch on a highlight-reel night, which occurred after Antetokounmpo gave Milwaukee a 65-58 lead in the second minute of the third period.

Over the course of the next eight minutes, the smallest man on the court had two three-pointers, three two-pointers and four assists, including an off-the-backboard alley-oop to Collins.

Young's work produced a 28-13 flurry that flipped the score in Atlanta's favour, 86-78.

"Trae obviously is an elite passer," Collins said. "A lot of people overlook us. For us to come out here and get a win is big time."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

