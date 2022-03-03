Towns, Wolves hand Warriors 4th loss in 5 games

NEW YORK • Karl-Anthony Towns scored 39 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while D'Angelo Russell added 22 points and seven assists as the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 129-114 National Basketball Association win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

The hosts went on a 12-1 run to close the first quarter and it was a lead they never relinquished at the Target Centre. Minnesota's advantage swelled to as many as 21 points through a combination of efficient offence and stingy defence.

Led by Malik Beasley's six three-pointers - he had 20 points off the bench - the Timberwolves also shot 16-of-40 from beyond the arc.

Towns added another three from long range, as he fell just one point shy of matching his season-high in scoring.

"Just trying to come out here and lead by performance, and do what I can," the All-Star centre said after the win, which saw his team consolidate seventh spot in the Western Conference (34-29).

Minnesota held Golden State to 41-of-90 shooting on the other end, including 13-of-45 from deep.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 34 points, but only connected on five of his 16 three-point attempts. Six Warriors scored in double figures, but none other than Curry had more than 15 points.

The loss was Golden State's fourth in their last five games, and sixth in the last eight, as they continue to struggle in the absence of Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala.

"We were really short-handed obviously, but we've just got to keep going. We're going to be fine long-term. I'm excited about our team and where we can go," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

They remain second in the West on 43-19, trailing leaders Phoenix Suns who are on 49-12.

At the Crypto.com Arena, Luka Doncic scored 25 points as the Dallas Mavericks sent the Los Angeles Lakers spinning to a third straight defeat.

The All-Star guard sparked a fourth-quarter fightback for the visitors, transforming a six-point deficit with just over seven minutes remaining into a five-point lead to help set up a 109-104 win.

It was another frustrating outing for LeBron James and the Lakers, who had battled back from a 21-point first-half deficit to take the lead after outscoring Dallas 31-14 in the third quarter.

The Mavs improved to 37-25 to remain in fifth place in the West, while ninth-placed Los Angeles, who were led by 26 points from James, fell to 27-34.

