Towns goes to town in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO • Karl-Anthony Towns erupted for a career-high 60 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves ran riot against the San Antonio Spurs in a night of high scoring across the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Monday.

The All-Star centre's franchise-record masterclass was the highest individual score in a single NBA game this season and laid the foundation for a 149-139 road victory in Texas.

Thirty-two of Towns' points came in the third quarter and he also drained seven of 11 attempts from three-point range and was 19 of 31 from the field overall.

"I wish I could give you all more energy but I'm tired as hell," he said after a win that sees Minnesota, seventh in the Western Conference, improve to 40-30 to remain firmly in the hunt for an automatic play-off berth.

Long considered one of the worst teams in the NBA, the Timberwolves have not made the post-season for the past three campaigns and have qualified just once since 2004-05.

But since landing the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft in Anthony Edwards, giving them a formidable front court alongside Towns, the team have continued to grow.

"Great game, great team win. I told everyone in the locker room - this happens because of y'all," Towns said.

"None of this happens without my teammates saying, 'We want you to have a chance at history'. They have to pass me the ball. For them to all be on the same page speaks volumes."

Minnesota coach Chris Finch echoed Towns' comments, praising the Timberwolves' "team dynamic". "Our guys all root for their teammates' success," he said.

"People see how incredibly talented K.A.T. is and what he's able to do. They know he's the guy."

Elsewhere in the West, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson - the three pillars of the Golden State Warriors' dynasty - appeared on court together for the first time since 2019 as they beat the Washington Wizards 126-112 in San Francisco.

Curry bagged his seventh 40-point game as Green returned from injury to help the hosts claim their fourth straight win.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was delighted by the successful return of Green, saying: "The chessboard changes when Draymond is out there. We have a pretty unique group of stars. They really make each other better. That's the beauty of our team."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE