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Toronto Raptors upset Detroit Pistons in NBA, while James Harden hits 51 in Cleveland Cavaliers’ win

Toronto Raptors’ Scottie Barnes on the ball as Detroit Pistons’ Daniss Jenkins defends in their NBA game at Little Caesars Arena on Nov 20.

LOS ANGELES – Scottie Barnes scored 29 points as the Toronto Raptors upset the Detroit Pistons 105-102 in the NBA Cup on Nov 20.

He drained a driving layup to give Toronto a 103-102 lead with 14 seconds remaining and hand the Raptors a crucial win as they bid to emerge from the Eastern Conference’s Group A.

Toronto, who had gone into the contest in Detroit on the back of a six-game losing streak, looked to be heading for a comfortable win after opening up a 14-point lead in the third quarter.

But Detroit rallied in the fourth and Cade Cunningham nailed a clutch three-pointer with 19.8 seconds on the clock to edge the Pistons into the lead.

But Barnes capped a superb individual performance with the score that restored Toronto’s advantage, before two free throws from Immanuel Quickley sealed the result.

“We fought, we stayed resilient, we stayed together,” Barnes said afterwards.

Barnes was backed by 20 points from Allen Graves, while Quickley added 18 points.

Cunningham led Detroit’s scoring with 23 points, nine assists and five rebounds while Kevin Huerter had 20 points.

In Cleveland, James Harden scored 51 points to lead the Cavaliers to a 128-119 defeat of the Indiana Pacers in the East’s Group B.

The Pacers surged into a 14-point lead early in the second quarter before Cleveland rallied to lead by one at half-time.

The Cavs then took over in the third, outscoring the Pacers 43-23 – with 18 coming from Harden – to effectively seal victory.

Harden’s 26th career 50-point game saw him move past Kobe Bryant on the all-time rankings. Only Michael Jordan (31) and Wilt Chamberlain (118) have scored more.

“That’s why we love the NBA – nights like that are so special,” Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson said of Harden’s display. “He’s getting into form, getting into shape, working his a** off,” Atkinson added.

“We’ve got to appreciate this guy. This guy is top-10 all-time. It’s an honour to coach him.”

Elsewhere, the New Orleans Pelicans were eliminated from the tournament after falling 126-120 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference’s Group B.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder scoring with 40 points.

New Orleans led by 16 points late in the third but unravelled in the face of a fourth quarter Thunder onslaught. AFP