Timely stops and timely shots in Lakers' win

MEMPHIS • At 14-2, the Los Angeles Lakers are off to the best start to a National Basketball Association season for a LeBron James-led team, but their rise from also-rans to championship front runners has not been all smooth sailing.

They stretched their winning streak to seven games on Saturday evening, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 109-108 on the road to maintain their position as the league's best team.

However, they were trailing by as much as 15 points at the FedExForum, making it the fifth time this season they have overhauled a double-digit deficit to win.

What made the comeback victory all the more impressive was that it was their second road game in two nights, leading James to praise his "very resilient team".

The All-Star forward, who had a game-high 30 points and pulled down six rebounds, capped a 7-0 scoring run to put them up 107-105 - a lead that they did not relinquish with 1min 30sec left.

Of their mettle - the Lakers are enjoying their best start since the 2008-09 championship-winning season - James said: "We just got timely stops and made timely shots. After they scored a lot of points in the first half, we held them to 45 in the second half.

"They had 10 threes at the half, they were beating us in all aspects - free-throw attempts, fast-break points, everything. We just kept our composure, that's what we do. After the way they started out, (it's a) pretty good win for us."

Teammate Anthony Davis added 22 points, but it was the Lakers' defensive output that also shone.

Davis blocked five shots while James also had two steals to move past Derek Harper to 14th on the all-time list (1,958) and just 25 behind Allen Iverson in 13th.

On his feat and the underrated side of his game, James, the winner of three NBA championships added: "Anticipation, being in the right place at the right time, being healthy for the majority of my career so far, and then also being around some really good defensive coaches."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

