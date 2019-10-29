Thunder send Warriors packing

LOS ANGELES • The Golden State Warriors suffered their second mauling of the season, a 120-92 defeat by a rampant Oklahoma City Thunder.

As Americans began gearing up to celebrate Halloween, coach Steve Kerr was left digesting another horror story from his depleted Warriors squad.

They were routed emphatically 141-122 by the Los Angeles Clippers in their season opener on Thursday. But that defeat was surpassed on Sunday, when they were outplayed by the Thunder in every department in the 28-point setback.

"In the first half we didn't come out ready to play and Oklahoma City just took it to us right from the beginning," a dejected Kerr said. "I was really pleased with the effort of everyone in the second half. But we needed to start the game with that kind of attention to detail.

"I mean we had 12 turnovers in the first half. We were throwing the ball all over the yard and our defence was breaking down."

Dennis Schroder was one of five Thunder players to score in double figures. He led the scoring from the bench, finishing with 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Power forward Danilo Gallinari added 21 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 19.

The Warriors responded with 23 points from Stephen Curry but their offence was all too often bullied by the hosts' defence. But Kerr said he saw signs of improvement in the second half, describing it as a "major step forward".

Elsewhere, Anthony Davis had 29 points and 14 rebounds and Dwight Howard added 16 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 120-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets. LeBron James had 20 points and 12 assists.

