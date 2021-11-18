Three-pointers galore in Warriors' five-star gig

NEW YORK • Stephen Curry produced a three-point masterclass as the Golden State Warriors thrashed the Brooklyn Nets 117-99 to underscore their National Basketball Association (NBA) championship credentials on Tuesday.

The guard led the scoring with 37 points - 27 of them from outside the arc - to give the Warriors an emphatic win on the road over the Nets and former Golden State teammate Kevin Durant.

It was a superb all-round effort from the Warriors, who combined potent offence with a steely defensive display marshalled by Draymond Green at the Barclays Centre.

"We're a good team and we're off to a great start," said Curry, who joined Ray Allen as the second player to reach 2,900 career three-pointers when he hit his first trey early in the first quarter. Allen tops the list at 2,973.

"We're building our identity and our chemistry. We're a great defensive team that can also put the ball in the basket obviously."

Andrew Wiggins added 19 points and Jordan Poole 17 for Golden State, who took the lead late in the first half and never relinquished it.

Their defence also had a big night, combining for eight blocks and four steals to keep the Nets' offence at bay.

James Harden led the Brooklyn scoring with 24 points while Durant finished with 19 points.

The win cemented Golden State's lead at the top of the Western Conference and the league with a 12-2 record, and suggested that Steve Kerr's side are genuine championship contenders once more after missing out on the playoffs for the past two seasons.

Curry was also pleased with the Warriors' display after Sunday's 106-102 loss to Charlotte.

"This was a nice bounce-back game for us," he said. "It's great for our young guys to see what it means to bring this type of effort every single night. Coming off a tough loss, how do you bounce back, how do you respond? Tonight, we showed it."

Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash, meanwhile, believes his team still have work to do if they are to challenge for the NBA title this season.

The Nets (10-5) have been beaten by a slew of heavyweight opponents this year, with Tuesday's loss following defeats by Milwaukee, Chicago and Miami.

"I just don't think we're in that category yet," Nash said.

"We're trying to improve as a group, get better. Hopefully we can find a way to overcome some of our deficiencies by the end of the year. Tonight, it was a great lesson for us that we got to double down on some of our principles when the going gets tough."

