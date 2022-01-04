Thompson wants home return after 30-month layoff

SAN FRANCISCO • It has been over 30 months since Klay Thompson played in a National Basketball Association (NBA) game.

That agonising wait is about to end. Thompson has battled back after consecutively suffering probably the two worst injuries an athlete can suffer - a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a torn Achilles tendon - and is in line to make his return when the Golden State Warriors host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

The All-Star guard, a key component of the team's dynasty run that saw them make five consecutive NBA Finals trips from 2015-19, winning three titles, wants his comeback to take place at the Chase Centre, where he has yet to play.

"Yeah," Thompson said.

"I want to do it in front of our fans. They deserve this. First time in two years, they deserve to see me in a home uniform."

The 31-year-old has already rejoined the Warriors for drills and scrimmages, and is so far looking like his old self.

Over the weekend, he sank 24 consecutive three-pointers in practice and once he gets the green light to return, Golden State coach Steve Kerr intends to slot him back into the starting line-up.

"Klay's gonna start when he comes back. I'm not gonna mess around, bring him off the bench or any of that," he said.

Despite Kerr's confidence that the magic has never left, Thompson expects to be on a minutes restriction.

"I feel like it's going to take a few games," he said.

"Maybe a few weeks to get to feeling like an All-Star again."