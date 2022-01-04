Thompson wants home return after 30-month layoff

SAN FRANCISCO • It has been over 30 months since Klay Thompson played in a National Basketball Association (NBA) game.
That agonising wait is about to end. Thompson has battled back after consecutively suffering probably the two worst injuries an athlete can suffer - a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a torn Achilles tendon - and is in line to make his return when the Golden State Warriors host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.
The All-Star guard, a key component of the team's dynasty run that saw them make five consecutive NBA Finals trips from 2015-19, winning three titles, wants his comeback to take place at the Chase Centre, where he has yet to play.
"Yeah," Thompson said.
"I want to do it in front of our fans. They deserve this. First time in two years, they deserve to see me in a home uniform."
The 31-year-old has already rejoined the Warriors for drills and scrimmages, and is so far looking like his old self.
Over the weekend, he sank 24 consecutive three-pointers in practice and once he gets the green light to return, Golden State coach Steve Kerr intends to slot him back into the starting line-up.
"Klay's gonna start when he comes back. I'm not gonna mess around, bring him off the bench or any of that," he said.
Despite Kerr's confidence that the magic has never left, Thompson expects to be on a minutes restriction.
"I feel like it's going to take a few games," he said.
"Maybe a few weeks to get to feeling like an All-Star again."
However, the imminent reunification of the "Splash Brothers", including fellow All-Star Stephen Curry, who last month broke the all-time three-point record, will be a terrifying prospect for the rest of the NBA.
Golden State are already the best team in the league this season with a 28-7 record even before Thompson has even suited up for his first game.
The Warriors have not made the play-offs in the past two seasons but have used the time to rebuild and acquire the likes of Andrew Wiggins and Otto Porter Jr.
Jordan Poole has thrived in the absence of Thompson and even if he eventually makes way, it just gives the team one of the deepest pool of defensive players in the league.
Teammate Andre Iguodala, a veteran on their championship-winning teams, cannot wait for Golden State to get even stronger as another championship opportunity beckons.
"I've told myself not to have too much anticipation because everyone was reporting different things," the forward told ClutchPoints.com.
"You don't know the toll it takes on a person trying to get back… I think he's (Thompson) done an incredible job with understanding the process of getting back. He's been doing a hell of a job."
REUTERS