Thompson rediscovering 'amazing' feeling

SAN FRANCISCO • Klay Thompson is slowly feeling his way back after a 30-month injury layoff, but he proved that he still has the quality when it matters most.

On Saturday, the Golden State guard drained a three-pointer with 12.5 seconds remaining to lift the Warriors to a 110-106 National Basketball Association (NBA) home victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

"It felt amazing, it really did. I missed that feeling," Thompson said. "It felt absolutely amazing. I think I'm figuring out how to play well with these guys and vice versa. It's hard to simulate that when you're on the sideline watching."

Coach Steve Kerr felt the same, saying: "It's important for Klay to feel those big moments. It's been 2½ years."

Thompson and Stephen Curry struggled early on, combining for just seven points in the first half.

But they scored the last 17 for Golden State as the team toughed out a victory over a Nets side led by Kyrie Irving but missing the other two of their "Big Three" - Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Irving, who was needled by the San Francisco crowd over his refusal to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, scored 32 points and the Nets clawed back from a 19-point third-quarter deficit to cut the lead to one on two free throws from Patty Mills.

Golden State answered promptly as Thompson, left open as Curry drew the double-team, made his three-pointer for a 107-103 lead.

Irving responded with a three-pointer, but a free throw from Curry and two from Thompson sealed the Warriors' win.

Thompson finished with 16 points. Curry scored 19 and Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 24 points and eight rebounds.

Mills made six three-pointers on the way to 24 points for Brooklyn, who were without Durant as he continues to recover from a knee sprain and missed Harden, who was a late withdrawal with a right-hand strain that "really flared up this morning", according to coach Steve Nash.

The Warriors improved to 37-13 and remain second in the Western Conference, behind the Phoenix Suns (39-9). The Nets are sixth in the East on 29-20.

Elsewhere, Fred VanVleet's three-pointer with 2min 17sec to play in the third overtime period gave the visiting Toronto Raptors a five-point lead, and they held on to defeat Eastern Conference leaders Miami Heat 124-120.

Gary Trent Jr scored 33 points for the Raptors, who improved to 24-23, while Jimmy Butler had 37 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for the Heat (32-18), who saw their three-game winning streak end.

