Third time's a winner for Team USA

LOS ANGELES • The United States men's team finally made their basketball look easy again.

Kevin Durant scored 17 points as Team USA bounced back from consecutive defeats to clinch a 108-80 victory over Argentina in a pre-Olympic exhibition on Tuesday.

Gregg Popovich's squad, the reigning Olympic champions, had been jolted by losses to Nigeria and Australia in the opening two games of their Las Vegas training camp before heading to Tokyo for the Olympics next week.

But a more polished performance on Tuesday got US preparations firmly back on track, with Durant leading a slick offensive effort to take care of the Argentinians at the Mandalay Bay Events Centre.

Durant was one of five American players to finish in double figures with the Brooklyn Nets star also hauling down six rebounds.

Bradley Beal added 17 points while Zach LaVine chipped in with 15. Portland's Damian Lillard added 13 points which included a trio of three-pointers.

"Our biggest thing is we have to realise it's not the NBA (National Basketball Association) and coach Pop keeps re-emphasising that every day," Beal said of his team, who practised for just four days before their exhibition games.

"It's way more physical. Guys are smarter. These guys have been playing together for five-to 10-plus years. They have the experience and chemistry and we're trying to develop that in a short time."

Reinforcements are imminent in the form of Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton and Phoenix's Devin Booker, who are still competing in the NBA Finals, which the Suns lead 2-1.

Bam Adebayo also impressed with 12 points from 18min 19sec on court.

"We played with more intensity," he said.

"We really honed in on the defensive side and were really locked in. We were just playing basketball, reading off each (other) and making plays. That's our gift."

Popovich was pleased with signs that his team's stamina had improved.

"Against Australia, we competed well, rebounded, played defence, ran the floor and had good pace for a half and then it dissipated for a half. Tonight, we maintained that pretty much throughout the game," the coach added.

Former NBA players Luis Scola led the scoring for Argentina, with the 41-year-old veteran finishing with 16 points. Nicolas Laprovittola added 13 points while Facundo Campazzo had 12.

"The USA played great. They played more aggressive defence than they had the last two games," coach Sergio Hernandez said.

The United States face a rematch against Australia in their next warm-up game tomorrow before completing their training camp with a send-off game against Spain on Sunday.

