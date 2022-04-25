Thinking less may not be enough

NEW YORK • Kevin Durant said he has been overthinking, after his sinking Brooklyn Nets team went 3-0 down in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series at the Barclays Centre on Saturday night.

The two-time National Basketball Association champion and Finals Most Valuable Player's poor post-season continued in the 109-103 loss to the Boston Celtics, as he tallied just 16 points and attempted only 11 shots.

The 33-year-old, considered one of the best players in the world, is 19 for 52 from the field in the series and has struggled with Boston's suffocating, physical defence.

He has averaged 22 points over the first three games of the play-offs, down from 30 points a game last month and this month at the end of the regular season.

Said Durant: "I was just thinking too much to be honest, this whole series. Like how I approach the game...

"Every team I've been on, you're just trying to figure out the best way to play.

"When you got good teammates around you as well, you're trying to figure out, I try to figure out how I can be the best version of myself and also not getting in my teammates' way.

"Sometimes I think too much about it. Sometimes I need to go out there and just have no thoughts in my head and just play."

Durant has been thoroughly outshone by the Celtics' young upstart Jayson Tatum, who continued his impressive post-season with a game-high 39 points.

"We know what he's capable of, everybody does," said the 24-year-old of Durant, whom he has helped guard. "Someone like him, you can't let it be easy."

The Celtics' Finals MVP when they last won the NBA title in 2008, Paul Pierce, tweeted: "I think Jayson Tatum maybe surpassing Kevin Durant right before our eyes in the NBA hierarchy."

Tatum's former Celtics teammate Kyrie Irving also struggled in Game 3 with just 16 points, as Bruce Brown led the Nets in scoring with 26.

Nets coach Steve Nash said: "They both got to be tired. Kyrie's fasting and Kevin had to play 40-plus minutes for five, six weeks after missing six, seven weeks. We need him to play 40 minutes or we wouldn't be in the play-offs.

"I'm sure that's taken a big toll on Kevin, he's carried a huge burden for us for weeks on end... I feel for those guys."

Jaylen Brown had 23 points on nine-of-16 shooting as the Celtics, who shot 50 per cent for the game, led from near the end of the first quarter until the final buzzer. Marcus Smart added 14 points.

No NBA team have come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a best-of-seven series, with Game 4 set for today in New York.

In Salt Lake City, Rudy Gobert's dunk with 11 seconds remaining gave the Utah Jazz a 100-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks that knotted their Western Conference series at 2-2.

But there was some good news for the Mavs as they welcomed back their All-Star guard Luka Doncic from injury.

He scored 30 points on 11-of-21 shooting while pulling down 10 rebounds.

Also in the West, Karl-Anthony Towns responded to one of the worst performances of his post-season career with 33 points, as the Minnesota Timberwolves levelled their series at 2-2 with a 119-118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Minneapolis.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

