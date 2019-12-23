They boo Leonard but he makes Spurs go boohoo instead

SAN ANTONIO • The crowd in San Antonio turned on Kawhi Leonard again, showering the Los Angeles Clippers forward with deafening boos and angry shouts.

The reigning Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) shrugged it off before doing what he does best - dominating both ends of the court despite sitting out the fourth quarter.

Leonard earned his first National Basketball Association (NBA) victory in San Antonio since his acrimonious departure from the franchise last summer, adding a game-high 26 points, nine assists and seven rebounds as the Clippers beat the Spurs 134-109 on Saturday.

"He was as sharp as I've seen him," his coach Doc Rivers, whose team improved to 22-9 to stay second in the Western Conference, said. "Not only with his scoring, but with his defence and his passing."

Leonard was roundly booed during pre-game introductions and each time he touched the ball, just as he was during his previous visits to San Antonio, as recent as last month with the Clippers, and with his former team Toronto Raptors.

He did, however, give the sell-out crowd plenty to jeer about during an active 27 minutes, reminding them what they were missing as he went 11 for 16 from the field with four steals and only two turnovers.

The Clippers had 74 points in the paint, 26 fast-break points and 36 points off 18 turnovers as they set a hurried pace that the Spurs were unable to match.

The quicker tempo also suited Leonard's game as he slammed in a season-high four dunks, leaving the hosts frazzled at their inability to contain the visitors, despite DeMar DeRozan pacing his team with 24 points.

On the defeat, which saw Spurs drop to 11-17 and 10th in the West, the guard, who was traded by the Raptors for Leonard, said: "It's embarrassing.

"It's frustrating, especially when you're out there trying hard, definitely frustrating."

Leonard, a favourite of the AT&T Centre crowd during his seven seasons as a Spur, demanded a trade after playing just nine regular-season games in the 2017-18 season due to a right thigh injury.

San Antonio relented and traded him to Toronto, where he led the Raptors to their first NBA championship last season.

Spurs fans have remained bitter about his forced departure, making the team's blowout victories over Leonard and company last season and on Nov 29 that much sweeter.

But despite the hostilities, they could not deny their former star for the third consecutive time.

Brushing off the abuse as "just love", Leonard claimed he had no hard feelings as the Spurs fans were only supporting their team.

On the hostile reception, he said: "It can only make me better and make our team better with the crowd not being on our side.

"When we're not playing or if I'm walking on the street or I see someone from San Antonio, they thank me for everything I did.

"They respect the way I played when I was here. It's just a part of the game, I feel."

ASSOCIATED PRESS