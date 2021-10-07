The nets are here for Irving: Nash

NEW YORK • The Brooklyn Nets are being marked as the big favourites to win this season's National Basketball Association (NBA) championship by the league's general managers in results from an annual study released on Tuesday.

NBA.com said the Nets received 72 per cent of the votes, putting them well ahead of the only other teams to get any votes - the Los Angeles Lakers (17 per cent) and the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks (10 per cent).

However, if Kyrie Irving - one of Brooklyn's "Big Three" players - sticks to his guns and does not get vaccinated against Covid-19, those odds are set to drop.

The seven-time All-Star did not participate in the Nets' first practice at home on Tuesday, head coach Steve Nash revealed, as the NBA began to feel the impact of local Covid-19 vaccine restrictions.

While the league has not mandated vaccination, three teams - the New York Knicks, the Golden State Warriors and the Nets - are directly impacted by measures imposed by New York City and San Francisco authorities that state players in those cities must sit out home games if they are not inoculated.

"Kyrie's not here today," said Nash. "No further update. We support him. We support him, we're here for him. If things change then - if there's a resolution, we're here for him."

Irving has reportedly not been vaccinated and was unable to attend a media briefing last month due to health and safety protocols, according to ESPN.

Sources told the broadcaster the Nets are preparing for the possibility that they will be without him for home practices and games for the foreseeable future.

Nash has said the team will not consider relocating practices outside New York to accommodate Irving, who will lose US$381,000 (S$518,000) before bonuses for every home game he misses, starting with tomorrow's pre-season contest against the Bucks.

The 29-year-old is under contract for US$34.9 million this season and he could potentially miss all 41 regular-season contests at the Barclays Centre and an unspecified number of play-off games, depending on his team's qualification and progression.

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins was another holdout, until he received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week after his request for a religious exemption was rejected.

The forward earlier this week complained he was "forced" to get it, saying: "I guess you don't own your body. That's what it comes down to. If you want to work in society today, then I guess they made the rules of what goes in your body and what you do.

"The only options were to get vaccinated or not play in the NBA. It was a tough decision. Hopefully, it works out in the long run and in 10 years, I'm still healthy.

"Hopefully, there's a lot of people out there that are stronger than me and keep fighting, stand for what they believe."

Unvaccinated players will have to comply with a long list of restrictions to take part in the upcoming season, like separate flights and locker room arrangements ahead of the new season, which begins on Oct 19.

Meanwhile, Spanish centre Pau Gasol retired on Tuesday after 18 NBA seasons that included two championship rings with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010. He spent last season with Barcelona in the EuroLeague.

