The ball is in his court now

CHARLOTTE • LaMelo Ball may just be the best out of the three Ball brothers.

Older brother Lonzo, 23, was the No. 2 pick in the 2017 National Basketball Association (NBA) draft and currently plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, while LiAngelo, 22, is a free agent, but the Balls have often been overshadowed by the brash media personality that is their father LaVar.

LaVar has made many claims in the past, including boasting Lonzo as a college freshman was already "better than Steph Curry".

Many of them have since been laughed off but last year's assertion that LaMelo was his most talented son as his "other two have to stay in their lane" looks to be on point this early into the season.

The 19-year-old rookie, who was selected third in November's NBA draft by the Charlotte Hornets, became the youngest player in league history to score a triple-double as his team beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-105 on Saturday.

The 2.03m point guard came off the bench to record 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, while teammate Terry Rozier added a game-high 23 points as the hosts improved to 5-5 this season.

He beat Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, as the youngest NBA player to post a triple-double by 177 days.

LaMelo, who was an assist short of a triple-double in the Hornets' previous game, has already made an impression despite primarily being used as a reserve so far, with an average of 12.8 points, 5.9 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game this season. Comparatively, the Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards, who was the No. 1 pick in November, is averaging 15.1 points, 2.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Charlotte coach James Borrego said of LaMelo: "A 19-year-old rookie does not look like this. This is rare what you're seeing.

"He's not rattled by the moment. It's like he's been doing this for a number of years."

While LaMelo is entering his first year in the NBA, he has already been playing pro basketball for some time. Two years ago, he opted to skip college basketball to play a season in Australia's National Basketball League with the Illawarra Hawks, a spell he credits as having aided his development.

Atlanta's All-Star guard Trae Young, who contributed 15 points, is impressed by his potential.

"He's a tall PG who can pass, can rebound and he's a smart player,'' he said. "Things are going to become even easier for him in this league as he plays more games."

The Hornets have never won a championship and have not made the play-offs since 2015-16, so reaching the post-season is their main target this campaign.

LaVar is adamant their chances will be greatly improved if LaMelo is starting.

On his son, who is the fifth rookie in NBA history to record a triple-double and the first Hornets player to do it coming off the bench, LaVar said: "I never seen that before in my life. That's like telling Michael Jackson, 'Hey man, you coming on second'."

LaMelo shares that same confidence in his ability. "I live my life and I know what I'm capable of, so stuff like this doesn't move me like that," he said. "I know that's supposed to happen."

Separately, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will spend the next 10 to 14 days in quarantine as part of the NBA's Covid-19 protocols, according to The Athletic.

His team, who are second in the East with a 7-3 record, are expected to be extremely shorthanded for yesterday's home match-up with last season's NBA finalists Miami Heat due to players in quarantine and injuries.

REUTERS