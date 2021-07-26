Team USA fall to France in opener

TOKYO • It might not be time to hit the panic button yet after the United States men's basketball team suffered their first defeat at an Olympics since the 2004 Athens Games.

With two more group games to go - against Iran on Wednesday and the Czech Republic three days later - the powerhouses are still likely to advance to the knockout round next week.

But the Americans have been given a major warning that they will not be able to cruise to the gold medal this time round - except for Athens, they have finished top of the podium at all the Olympics since the "Dream Team" were introduced at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

The gold-medal favourites, led by 11-time National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Kevin Durant, were beaten 83-76 by France in an upset yesterday.

The French, comprising NBA players including Rudy Gobert, the league's Defensive Player of the Year, and Evan Fournier, were good value for the win.

Durant was held to just 10 points and was unable to inspire his team as the underdogs came from behind to take control in the final quarter. The Americans had looked rusty in the build-up to Tokyo, losing to Nigeria in a warmup game, and the defeat will underline the Brooklyn Nets forward's fears that his teammates will not face a "cakewalk" in Japan.

Jrue Holiday, fresh off a trans-Pacific flight after helping the Milwaukee Bucks win their second NBA title last week, led the Americans with 18 points.

It will be a worry for coach Gregg Popovich that the jet-lagged guard was the best player on his team despite arriving only on the morning of their opening game.

Fournier was sensational for France, leading all scorers with 28 points.

Although the Boston Celtics forward scored only four from 12 from beyond the three-point line, he found his range when it mattered.

"I tried to be aggressive. As an NBA player. I know the players we were facing. We had to show the team how to attack them," Fournier said.

France clawed back from a 10-point deficit to set up a breathless final quarter and as the US failed to find any rhythm, the French seized on the uncertainty in the Saitama Arena, where spectators were absent because of coronavirus countermeasures.

Fournier's three-pointer with 57 seconds remaining put his team 76-74 ahead and when Durant hit the rim with a three-pointer, they closed out the game with a succession of free throws from Nicolas Batum, who played for the Los Angeles Clippers last season and is an impending free agent.

Gobert hopes the upset can inspire the team, who have twice won the silver medal at the 1948 London Games and the 2000 Sydney Games, to finally go on and bag the long-coveted gold.

"I mean it's great, but until we have what we want to have around our neck, it doesn't really matter," the Utah Jazz centre said. "Every single guy that came in the game brought us something.

"It's really the team that we want to be and it's exciting for the rest of the tournament."

