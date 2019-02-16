Team LeBron pairing doubtful after Davis' injury

NEW ORLEANS • LeBron James laughed off the tampering jokes when he picked Anthony Davis as his first pick among the reserves during last week's All-Star Draft, but the forward remains dead serious about wanting the big man to join him in Los Angeles.

The feeling is mutual, with the allure of teaming up with James and turning the Lakers into National Basketball Association (NBA) championship contenders behind Davis' trade request.

While the New Orleans Pelicans did not accede to his demand and kept hold of him past tradeline day, the basketball world had been anticipating how Davis would fare alongside James for the first time.

In a preview of what might transpire in the summer, the centre had been set to turn out for Team LeBron in tomorrow's All-Star Game in Charlotte.

However, that is now in doubt after ESPN reported that he suffered a muscle bruise in a collision with Thunder forward Nerlens Noel in the first half of the Pelicans' 131-122 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

Thunder guard Russell Westbrook led all scorers with 44 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for his 11th straight triple-double and Pelicans centre Julius Randle paced his team with 33 points.

While a source told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that the injury was "nothing too bad", Davis, who is still scheduled to travel to the All-Star game, "will see how he feels before deciding whether he can play".

Although the player had 14 points and four boards in 16 minutes before being forced out, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry flared up over the news that he had left the Smoothie King Centre with Rich Paul, the agent he shares with James, before the game had ended.

He said: "I'm happy for all of them. Because to tell you the truth, this whole thing has been a dumpster fire...

"We want guys to be professional and we want them to do this, but it's hard for guys to go through what they've been through.

"To be able to come out and beat a team of that quality, I'm happy for all the guys. I just thought they did a great job."

Asked if Davis' premature departure had irked him, Gentry insisted he was "happy for the guys that played the game and we won" before leaving in a huff.

Given the Davis' fractured relationship with the Pelicans, Charles Barkley believes that it is only a matter of time before the 25-year-old dons the purple and gold uniform.

According to several tweets from the Washington Post's Ben Golliver, the NBA great told him post-game that "the fix is in".

Barkley added: "At some point, Anthony Davis is going to be with the Lakers. I said that when he signed with Klutch (Sports Group). I actually got a call from Rich Paul.

"I said, 'You know he's going to the Lakers'."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE