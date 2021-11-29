Sweet 16 for red-hot Suns but Warriors loom

NEW YORK • The Phoenix Suns came up short in their first trip to the National Basketball Association Finals in 28 years last season.

But they have every reason to believe that they can make it to the showpiece series again, after a statement road victory over fellow championship contenders Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

Devin Booker scored 30 points and the Suns led wire-to-wire to easily beat the hosts 113-107 and extend their NBA winning streak to 16 games.

They now have the second-longest winning streak in franchise history as they survived a late comeback by Brooklyn.

Booker did most of his damage in the first and third quarters, shooting nine of 18 from the floor overall and nailing four three-pointers in 32 minutes of playing time.

Teammate Chris Paul finished with 22 points, eight assists and five rebounds and recorded his 5,000th career rebound in the second quarter in front of a crowd of 18,070 at the Barclays Centre.

"Obviously, everybody knows the ultimate goal is to win a championship," Paul said.

"But if you don't enjoy the small victories throughout the regular season, then what the hell are you doing?"

Phoenix, who are 17-3 for the season, will try to set the franchise win streak record - set by the 2006-07 team - when they face the equally red-hot Golden State Warriors (17-2) tomorrow in a clash between the top two teams in the Western Conference.

"I'm looking forward to it, man," Booker said.

"Obviously not a make-it or break-it game, not a play-off game, but we know it's going to be high-energy, two best records in the NBA.

"It's going to be a high-intensity, fun game."

Kevin Durant scored a game-high 39 points for the Nets (14-6), who had their four-game win streak snapped but maintained their position atop the Eastern Conference.

Teammate James Harden shot just four of 15 from the floor but still managed to finish with a triple-double of 12 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds.

In Philadelphia, Taurean Prince made a clutch lay-up with four seconds remaining in double overtime to lift the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 121-120 victory over the 76ers.

D'Angelo Russell led the visitors with 35 points as they had to overcome a 42-point and 14-rebound performance by Joel Embiid, playing his first game after missing three weeks because of Covid-19.

Minnesota won their sixth straight game to improve to 10-10 and seventh spot in the West, while the Sixers, who hold the same record, dropped to 11th in the Eastern Conference.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE