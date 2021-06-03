'Superhuman' Lillard can't save Blazers from the burn

DENVER (Colorado) • Damian Lillard's night included 55 points, the most by a Portland Trail Blazers player in the National Basketball Association (NBA) post-season.

A play-off record of 12 three-pointers were part of that record tally, eclipsing the mark of 11 set by Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson at the Oklahoma City Thunder on May 28, 2016.

He also fell just two three-pointers short of the all-time record, also held by Thompson.

But as the Blazers slipped to a 147-140 double overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, going 3-2 behind in their best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series, Lillard admitted that his "superhuman" display counted for nothing.

The Portland talisman once again lived up to his reputation as a clutch competitor, almost single-handedly dragging the visitors into the contest with a string of crucial three-pointers.

However, just like last season, the Blazers are staring at a second-straight opening exit in the play-offs and must take the series to Game 7 to advance.

All-Star Lillard did everything he could, forcing overtime with just 3.7 seconds remaining by draining a 27-footer to make it 121-121.

The guard then struck again at the end of overtime with a 26-foot three-pointer to make it 135-135.

His final points of the night came from a 30-foot three-pointer that put Portland 140-138 ahead in double overtime.

However, Lillard could not score again with 3min 47sec left and neither could his teammates, with a late blunder by C.J. McCollum, inadvertently stepping out of bounds, proving just as costly.

Lillard was disappointed he was not able to drag the Blazers over the line, saying: "It don't matter. We lost the game. At this point, all that matters is we can't lose another game in the series.

"If I don't put it behind me and hold on to it, it's going to get in the way of what we need to do in the next one."

The rest of the Blazers were just as disappointed they failed to match their best player's efforts.

"It's a shame we wasted one of the all-time best performances by not being more supportive of him," said McCollum, who is considered the team's second-best player but had only 18 points on the night.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 38 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, while Monte Morris added 28 points and Michael Porter Jr finished with 26 points.

Game 6 takes place in Portland today when Denver aim to finish off the hosts and book a second-round meeting with the winners of the Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns clash.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE