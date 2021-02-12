Suns withstand Giannis' hot hand, aim to buck trend

PHOENIX • The Phoenix Suns were the only undefeated National Basketball Association (NBA) team during the regular-season portion of last season's "bubble", going 8-0.

Yet it was their form prior to the shift to Disney World that led to Phoenix's failure to make the play-offs for the 10th straight campaign.

The Suns do not plan on missing out this year.

Devin Booker made the decisive free throw with 32.6 seconds left to cap a 30-point performance as the hosts nipped the Milwaukee Bucks 125-124 on Wednesday.

Chris Paul added 28 points and seven assists as Phoenix earned their fourth straight win and their seventh in the past eight games. Their 15-9 record puts them fourth in the Western Conference.

The off-season acquisition of Paul has given the Suns an All-Star backcourt and the pair's developing relationship - they combined for 15 points in the fourth quarter at the Phoenix Suns Arena - is fuelling belief the team can end their play-off exile for the first time since 2009-10, when they reached the conference finals.

"It's tough for other teams," Paul said. "You don't know what to take away. Most teams have one primary defender so who are you gonna put him on? Me or Book? We're learning to play off each other."

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-best 47 points on 15-of-23 field-goal shooting but missed a 20-foot jumper as time expired, ending Milwaukee's season-best, five-game winning streak.

The Bucks (16-9), holders of the NBA's best regular-season record for the past two seasons, remain second in the East behind leaders Philadelphia 76ers.

They were without off-season acquisition Jrue Holiday, who started their first 23 games and is averaging 16.4 points per game this season, for a second straight game due to Covid-19 protocols, with no return date set.

Elsewhere in the West, the Los Angeles Lakers won their third consecutive overtime game by outlasting the slumping Oklahoma City Thunder 114-113 on Wednesday.

Finals Most Valuable Player LeBron James forced the extra period with a trey and scored a team-high 25 points as the NBA champions, missing Anthony Davis for the second game running owing to injury, remained second in the West behind conference leaders Utah Jazz.

Meanwhile, ESPN reported on Wednesday the league intends to hold its annual dunk contest at halftime of the March 7 All-Star Game in Atlanta. While a number of the NBA's top stars, including Antetokounmpo and James, have openly lobbied against holding an All-Star Game this season due to the pandemic, the league is not only pressing ahead but also wants to beef up the entertainment.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS