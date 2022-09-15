Suns owner fined $14m and banned for misconduct

TORONTO - Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was suspended for one year and fined US$10 million (S$14 million) by the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Tuesday, following an independent investigation into allegations over workplace misconduct.

The probe found that Sarver, who bought the Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury in 2004, engaged in inequitable conduct towards female employees, including "sex-related comments" and inappropriate remarks on female employees' appearances.

The 60-year-old was also found to have used a racial slur on at least five occasions "when recounting the statements of others".

"The statements and conduct described in the findings of the independent investigation are troubling and disappointing," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said.

"We believe the outcome is the right one, taking into account all the facts, circumstances and context brought to light by the comprehensive investigation of this 18-year period and our commitment to upholding proper standards in NBA workplaces."

The NBA commissioned its investigation following an ESPN article in November 2021 that detailed allegations of racism and misogyny during Sarver's tenure. He denied the allegations and said he welcomed an investigation.

ESPN, citing a statement from Sarver that it obtained from the Suns, said the owner disagreed with some of the particulars of the NBA report, but wanted to apologise for his words and actions that offended employees.

"I take full responsibility for what I have done. I am sorry for causing this pain, and these errors in judgment are not consistent with my personal philosophy or my values," he said.

"I accept the consequences of the NBA's decision. This moment is an opportunity for me to demonstrate a capacity to learn and grow as we continue to build a working culture where every employee feels comfortable and valued."

Suns Legacy Partners, which manages and operates Phoenix's NBA and WNBA teams, said in a statement it is committed to creating a safe, respectful and inclusive work environment that is free of discrimination and harassment.

As a result of his suspension, Sarver cannot be present at any NBA or WNBA team facility, have any involvement with the business or basketball operations of either club, or attend or participate in meetings of either league's board.

During his ban, he must also complete a training programme focused on respect and appropriate conduct in the workplace.

