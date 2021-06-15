Suns in sweep, Bucks tie Nets

DENVER (Colorado) • Chris Paul and Devin Booker combined for 71 points as the Phoenix Suns completed a four-game sweep of the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, to reach the National Basketball Association (NBA) semi-finals for the first time in 11 years.

Paul scored 37 points and Booker finished with 34 points and 11 rebounds as the Suns beat the Nuggets 125-118, sealing their Western Conference second-round series 4-0.

"I have been waiting for this for a very long time," said Booker. "A lot people say I haven't played meaningful basketball. This is my time to prove it."

The Suns used a balanced attack to overpower the Nuggets and Most Valuable Player (MVP) Nikola Jokic, who was slapped with a flagrant foul and ejected from the game in the third quarter.

Said Jokic, who finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds: "We have to hold our heads up. If someone beats you, accept it and try to get better. The whole season was great until (the) last four games."

He also apologised for taking a swing at Suns guard Cameron Payne, which led to his ejection, claiming he just wanted "to change the rhythm of the game".

Phoenix will play either the Los Angeles Clippers or the Utah Jazz for a spot in the NBA Finals, which they have not made since the 1992-93 season, when their Charles Barkley-led team lost to Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls.

In the East, Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks evened their Eastern Conference second-round series at two apiece with a 107-96 rout of the Brooklyn Nets, who lost Kyrie Irving to an ankle sprain.

"This says a lot," last year's MVP said. "I am really proud of this team. We keep playing together. We put ourselves in a position to win two more games."

Khris Middleton chipped in 19 points as the Bucks shot 44.3 per cent and hit 16 threes in front of a pandemic-limited crowd of 16,000 at Fiserv Forum.

Game 5 is in Brooklyn today and Antetokounmpo said their goal was to win at least one of the next two on the road.

