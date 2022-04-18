Suns grounded as they resume fight for first title

PHOENIX • The Phoenix Suns fell two victories short of a maiden National Basketball Association (NBA) title last season, but they will begin another run at the crown when they host the New Orleans Pelicans in the opening game of a Western Conference first-round play-off series this morning (Singapore time).

The Suns rebounded from last season's disappointing conclusion in the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks to put together a franchise-and league-best 64-18 record that earned them the No. 1 seed throughout the postseason.

With the West being viewed as weaker than in recent seasons, Phoenix are expected to at least reach the conference finals if not return to the NBA Finals for just the fourth time.

But veteran point guard Chris Paul wants to lasso that type of look-ahead chatter.

"Man, we gotta take it just one day at a time," the 36-year-old veteran All-Star said.

"We talk about it took us a whole year to get back to this point so now I think the question is, 'What we going to do with this opportunity'?"

Few people saw the eighth-seeded Pelicans being the Suns' first-round opponent, after they started 1-12 and with All-Star Zion Williamson out injured for the entire season.

But New Orleans recorded two play-in wins, including a 105-101 road victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, to reach the postseason for the first time since 2017-18.

They also won eight of their final 13 regular-season games to reach the play-in round and defeated the San Antonio Spurs before eliminating the Clippers.

"Our guys are great. That's how you withstand tough times, with character," New Orleans coach Willie Green said.

Brandon Ingram is their standout player, but equally important was their mid-season trade acquisition of C.J. McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers - a key move that has helped set up the late-season success.

Ingram, 24, is eagerly waiting for reality to set in - he is in the postseason for the first time in his six-year career.