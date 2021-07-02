Suns end 27-year NBA finals drought

LOS ANGELES • The Phoenix Suns, after missing the play-offs for 10 consecutive seasons, are headed to the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals for the first time since 1993.

With a 130-103 road rout of the Kawhi Leonard-less Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, Phoenix won the Western Conference Finals 4-2 and secured a berth in the Finals.

They will face either the Atlanta Hawks or the Milwaukee Bucks, who are tied at two games apiece in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals.

The Suns failed to close out the series at home on Monday, but Chris Paul, a former Clipper, made sure they did not squander another opportunity – clinching his first career trip to the Finals in the process.

He tied his career play-off high of 41 points, including 14 of his team's 16 points in a game-breaking span bridging the third and fourth quarters, to turn the game into a runaway and provide a fitting cap to the Suns' surge through the West.

He made seven of eight attempts from three-point range after converting just two of 16 from long range in the previous three games of the series.

Devin Booker (22 points), Jae Crowder (19) and Deandre Ayton (16 points and 17 rebounds) also made notable contributions as the short-handed Clippers, playing their 20th game in 41 days, finally faded down the stretch.

"(It was a) Don't lose mission," Paul, 36, said, explaining his determination to see off the Clippers and avoid a Game 7.

Suns coach Monty Williams saluted his veteran's winning mentality. He said: "If you can learn anything from Chris Paul, it's to keep going.

"Don't quit. Serve others. He cares about his team-mates." Clippers coach Tyronn Lue declined to speculate on what might have been if his team had enjoyed a healthy roster.

"There's nothing you can do about it. It's part of the game," he said. "Our team showed a lot of character. We're down. No pointing fingers, we're sticking together."

The Suns were one of just two teams during a shortened 72-game regular season, along with Utah, to win 50 games. They validated that success, in many respects, by eliminating the defending champions Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the first round, and followed that with a four-game sweep of the Denver Nuggets.

Phoenix had carried the league's second-longest play-off drought into the season, dating to the Suns' trip to the Conference Finals in 2010. Only Sacramento's drought, now 15 seasons and counting, was longer.

Yet sceptics continue to point out that the Suns have faced shorthanded opponents in each round of the play-offs.

87.5% Chris Paul's three-point success rate (7 of 8) in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against the LA Clippers.

The Lakers' Anthony Davis missed the final 21/2 games of the first-round series because of a groin injury; Denver's Jamal Murray had a season-ending knee injury in April; and Leonard did not play in the Conference Finals after spraining his right knee in the second round against Utah.

The Suns, though, overcame their own burst of adversity against the Clippers when Paul missed the first two games because of the league's coronavirus protocols.

Phoenix managed to win both games without him and also overcame a broken nose suffered by Booker in Game 2.

If the Suns go on to win their first title in franchise history, they would join last season's Lakers and the Boston Celtics in 2007-08 as champions this century who won it all after missing the play-offs in the previous season.

NYTIMES, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE