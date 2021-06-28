Suns can see the light after seizing 3-1 lead

LOS ANGELES • Devin Booker scored 25 points and Chris Paul made several clutch free throws in the waning moments as the Phoenix Suns held out for an 84-80 win, putting the Los Angeles Clippers on the brink of elimination from the National Basketball Association (NBA) play-offs.

The Suns led wire-to-wire on Saturday, but it was far from easy as they led by as many as 16 points in the third quarter, only for that lead to dwindle to just one in the fourth when both teams struggled to score, combining for just 29 points in the quarter.

Paul had vowed to be better in Game 4 and he was, scoring 18 points, dishing out seven assists and making five free throws in the final 10 seconds as the Suns seized a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals.

Teams that have led 3-1 in a best-of-seven series have gone on to win 95 per cent (251-13) of the time, including going 52-4 in Conference Finals history, giving the All-Star guard confidence they can eliminate the Clippers today.

"We still got a ways to go but it felt good to get one here," said Paul, who returned in Game 3 after missing the first two games following a positive test for Covid-19. "This was a tough environment. My nerves are better out here playing than they are at home watching."

The Suns are now one win away from reaching their first NBA Finals since 1993 and can finish the job in front of their home fans today. While Phoenix have a full roster, the Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard for the sixth successive game because of a knee injury and according to Yahoo Sports, it is "highly unlikely" the forward will make the trip to Phoenix.

Paul George paced Los Angeles with 23 points and 16 rebounds but they remain hamstrung without the 2019 Finals Most Valuable Player. The Clippers have to win three straight games to reach their first NBA Finals and the effort they have expended in the absence of Leonard has taken a toll on his team-mates.

George shot just five of 20 from the floor, made just 12 of 18 free throws and missed eight of nine from three-point range.

Asked if his players were tired, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said: "It could be. But no excuses. At this time of the season, guys could be tired but we have to fight through."

On Leonard, George said: "If he's not 100 (per cent), we don't want him out there... His health long term is more important than what's going on now."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

