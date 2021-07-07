Suns, Bucks raring to go for showdown

PHOENIX • Top seeds and super teams will be spectators when the Phoenix Suns host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals today (Singapore time).

The Suns, the No. 2 seeds in the Western Conference, face the No. 3 seeds from the East in the Bucks, with both franchises ending long Finals droughts.

Neither have been this deep in the play-offs in 28 years.

Milwaukee, who have not been to the Finals since 1974, have just one title, while the Suns return to the championship round for the first time since 1993, having never won the biggest prize.

A second NBA title for Milwaukee will likely hinge on the health of All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been listed as doubtful for the opener because of his knee injury.

The forward has not played since getting hurt in Game 4 of the East Finals, but the Bucks will take heart from the way they outfought the Atlanta Hawks in the final two games to reach the showpiece best-of-seven series without him.

"Just continue to play aggressive," Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday said of the team's mindset amid the lingering uncertainty surrounding Antetokounmpo.

"No letdowns because the way Giannis plays, there are no letdowns.

"He brings so much to his team, he does so much for us, losing that will really be hard for us, so continue to be aggressive."

The Suns, on the other hand, have no unavailability issues and have had a six-day rest, compared to the Bucks, who have had less than 72 hours to prepare.

Devin Booker averaged 25.5 points in the West Finals series against the Los Angeles Clippers, while fellow All-Star Chris Paul has designs on his first championship at the age of 36.

"I think the guys feel really good about where we are," Suns head coach Monty Williams said.

"We have had a few days to heal and get back in the gym, and we have had some really good practices. The guys are ready to play. That's been the sentiment for the last couple of days."

Phoenix's rise has been years in the making - they drafted Booker in 2015 and Deandre Ayton three years later - and a championship run became realistic once Paul arrived in the off-season.

FIGHT FOR GIANNIS He brings so much to his team, he does so much for us, losing that will really be hard for us, so continue to be aggressive. JRUE HOLIDAY, Milwaukee guard, on star man Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Suns are the first team to make the NBA Finals after missing the play-offs in each of the previous 10 seasons.

The Bucks' re-emergence came a few years earlier, twice earning the NBA's best regular-season record in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

BRING IT ON I think the guys feel really good about where we are. The guys are ready to play. MONTY WILLIAMS, Phoenix coach, on how prepared his team are for the NBA Finals.

But a Finals appearance still escaped them, and it looked as if the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets - the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the East - had better championship prospects this year.

Like the Suns, the arrival of a point guard has helped the Bucks. Holiday runs the floor in Milwaukee now, helping Antetokounmpo (28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds in the play-offs) and Khris Middleton (23.4 points, 8.0 rebounds) draw within four victories of a title.

The Suns and Bucks have met twice this season, with Phoenix winning by a point each time, but past match-ups are unlikely to count for much as Jae Crowder is the only player on either team with Finals experience, playing six games in last season's Finals with the Miami Heat.

"I think our team knows when to lock in and when we got to enjoy the moment and enjoy ourselves," Paul said.

REUTERS

PHOENIX V MILWAUKEE

Game 1: StarHub Ch201, 8.50am