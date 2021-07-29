Strong defence wins it for the US

SAITAMA • The United States got back on track in their quest for a fourth consecutive Olympic men's basketball gold medal yesterday with a 54-point blowout win over Iran.

Buoyed by a barrage of three-pointers, the favourites managed to put their shock loss to France - their first defeat at the Games since Athens 2004 - behind them.

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard was sizzling hot as he hit six threes in the first half, helping the US shoot 63 per cent from beyond the arc as they built a 60-30 lead and came away with a 120-66 win.

The dominant win, in which they had 19 treys overall, will allay concerns about their medal credentials in Tokyo.

Lillard, who had a game-high 21 points, said the team's defensive urgency and competitiveness allowed them to get easy baskets on the offensive end.

"We used our length and our athleticism and our talent," the National Basketball Association star added.

"If we play the way we played tonight, we've got a great chance to accomplish the goal we set out before coming here."

US coach Gregg Popovich also commended his team's defence.

"We played good defence for a long period of time, shared the ball throughout the game very, very, well, against a very hardworking Iranian team," the San Antonio Spurs coach said.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, the team's leader, was saddled with foul trouble in the game against France, but he bounced back with a solid all-round performance, ending with 10 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals, three blocks and zero turnovers.

"He is Kevin Durant, you expect him to be able to bounce back and that's what he did," said Lillard.

While the US were in cruise control from the start, they were also helped by their opponents, who were again their own worst enemy. Iran were sloppy with the ball and committed 23 turnovers that resulted in 37 points for the Americans.

19 Three-pointers scored by the Americans, compared to nine from the Iranians.

The US next play against the Czech Republic on Saturday, while Iran face France on the same day in the final group games.

The first and second-placed teams from each group automatically go through to the knockout phase, while the two best third-placed teams will also advance.

REUTERS