Street party up in the north

Close to two million Toronto Raptors fans, many decked in the team's colours of red and white, turned out to salute the newly crowned National Basketball Association champions at yesterday's victory parade.

The team, including NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry, travelled through their home city on double-decker buses and waved the Larry O'Brien Trophy as their supporters cheered wildly.

The Raptors beat two-time defending champions Golden State Warriors 4-2 to secure Canada's first NBA title last Thursday.